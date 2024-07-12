TCU Players In NBA's Summer League
The NBA's Las Vegas Summer League begins Friday. Seven former Horned Frogs have been selected to NBA rosters to represent TCU.
1. Damion Baugh - New York Knicks
After two years at Memphis, Damion Baugh played his final two seasons as a Horned Frog. Averaging 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in his TCU career, the 2022-23 All-Big 12 player put up 11.8 points per game with the Lakers G League affiliate last season.
2. Kendric Davis - Portland Trail Blazers
Kendric Davis played his freshman season with TCU for the 2018-19 season, averaging 6.3 points in 37 games played. The 5-11 guard would go on to play four standout seasons between SMU and Memphis before being named to the NBA G League All-Rookie Team in his 2023-24 season as a Santa Cruz Warrior.
3. Jaedon LeDee - Minnesota Timberwolves
After a freshman campaign at Ohio State, Jaedon LeDee played two seasons at TCU from 2019-21, earning minutes in 53 games as a Frog. The 6-9 forward would go on to play his last two years at San Diego State, averaging 21.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in his final season.
4. Mike Miles Jr. - Houston Rockets
Mike Miles Jr. was one of the best players in TCU basketball history as a three-year starter in as many seasons played. The two-time All-Big 12 guard averaged 12.2 points with the Dallas Mavericks G League affiliate last season.
5. Emanuel Miller - Dallas Mavericks
After two seasons at Texas A&M, Emanuel Miller was a three-year starter on TCU teams that all made the NCAA Tournament. The 2023-24 All-Big 12 Second Team forward was one of the top-ranked undrafted free agents from the 2024 NBA Draft.
6. Jameer Nelson Jr. - San Antonio Spurs
After two seasons split between George Washington and Delaware, Jameer Nelson Jr. spent his final college season as a Horned Frog. Earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, the 6-1 guard averaged 11.2 points and 3.3 assists in his lone season at TCU.
7. Shahada Wells - Houston Rockets
After two seasons at junior college and a year at UT Arlington, Shahada Wells played two seasons at TCU, averaging 5.2 points in 42 games played. After his final standout campaign with McNeese State, the 6-0 guard will get another chance to play with Mike Miles Jr.
