TCU's Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Summer League Deal With Spurs

Jameer Nelson Jr:



- Didn’t start playing basketball until high school

- Had no stars out of high school and committed to George Washington.

- Balled out at GW and Delaware earning a spot in the Big 12 at TCU.

- Received All-Big 12 Honors



