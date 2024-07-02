TCU's Jameer Nelson Jr. Signs Summer League Deal With Spurs
Former TCU guard Jameer Nelson Jr. signed a Summer League deal with the San Antonio Spurs Monday.
The son of the former NBA All-Star will start play Saturday, June 6 along with draft picks Stephon Castle, Harrison Ingram and a group of players fighting for a roster spot.
After four standout seasons split between George Washington and Delaware, Nelson Jr. averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals in his lone season as a Horned Frog. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for the 2023-24 campaign.
The 6-foot-1 combo guard notably dropped 30 points in a triple-overtime win at Baylor and hit the game-winning three-pointer in a win at Kansas State.
The journey to the pros was not an easy one for Jameer Nelson Jr. After seriously starting playing basketball in the ninth grade, he was a no-star prospect coming out of high school.
From betting on himself at George Washington, Nelson Jr. has defied the odds and will look to do so once more.
With an opportunity to impress, Nelson Jr. will look to join a San Antonio backcourt led by Chris Paul, Tre Jones, and Stephon Castle.
Another undrafted Horned Frog, Emanuel Miller, has yet to announce a signing, but it should come very soon.
