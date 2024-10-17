TCU Women's Basketball: Player Attendees For Big 12 Media Day Revealed
Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince, and Madison Conner will be the three player representatives for TCU Women's Basketball at Big 12 Media Day on October 22.
Hailey Van Lith was an extremely coveted transfer when she entered the portal after her season with LSU.
As one of the most well-known players in the nation, Van Lith is an elite dynamic guard who can serve as both a scorer and ball handler on the court.
Sedona Prince will enter her sixth season of college basketball this year and second with the Horned Frogs.
At 6-foot-7, Prince is one of the most elite centers in basketball and will definitely have a lot to offer at media day.
Madison Conner averaged 19.2 points for TCU last season after transferring from Arizona.
Conner will play a great complementary guard to Van Lith as one of the best scorers in the nation.
Catch the three at Big 12 Women's Basketball Media Day on October 22 in Kansas City.
