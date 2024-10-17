TCU Men's Basketball: Player Attendees For Big 12 Media Day Revealed
Frankie Collins, Noah Reynolds, and Ernest Udeh Jr. will be the three player representatives for TCU Men's Basketball at Big 12 Media Day on October 23.
There is no surprise in these selections, as these three players are projected to be TCU's top players in EvanMiya.com's player rankings.
Frankie Collins and Noah Reynolds are two veteran transfers that are expected to be the Frogs' starting backcourt this season.
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon already noted these two as top leaders on the team.
Ernest Udeh Jr. is the only rotational player returning for the Horned Frogs from last season.
The 6-foot-11 center returns after starting in his first season at TCU and offers a sense of familiarity for Frog fans heading into this year.
Make sure to pay attention to these three players when they travel to Kansas City on October 23 for Big 12 Media Day to get a feel for TCU Men's Basketball as they head into the year.
