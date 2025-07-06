Three Former Frogs to Play in 2025 NBA Summer League
The NBA's Las Vegas Summer League begins Thursday. Three former Horned Frogs have been selected to NBA rosters and represent TCU.
1. Damion Baugh - Charlotte Hornets
After spending two seasons at Memphis, Damion Baugh finished his college career with the TCU Horned Frogs, where he averaged 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. A 2022–23 All-Big 12 selection, the 6-foot-4 guard began his professional journey in the NBA G League after going undrafted. He made his NBA debut last season with the Charlotte Hornets, appearing in 15 games and averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per contest.
2. Emanuel Miller - Chicago Bulls
After two seasons at Texas A&M, Emanuel Miller became a three-year starter at TCU, helping lead the Horned Frogs to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. A 2023–24 All-Big 12 Second Team selection, the 6-foot-7 forward was considered one of the top undrafted prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft. He began his rookie season in the NBA G League before making his NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls, appearing in six games.
3. Jameer Nelson Jr. - San Antonio Spurs
After four seasons split evenly between George Washington and Delaware, Jameer Nelson Jr. finished his college career at TCU, where he earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. In his lone season with the Horned Frogs, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 11.2 points and 3.3 assists per game. Following the 2024 NBA Draft, where he went undrafted, Nelson Jr. began his professional career with the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League, averaging 11.3 points over 30 games.
