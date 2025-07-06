Killer Frogs

Three Former Frogs to Play in 2025 NBA Summer League

The NBA's Summer League begins Thursday. Here are the three former Frogs who will be playing.

Nicholas Girimonte

Mar 18, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Damion Baugh (7) brings the ball up court against the Atlanta Hawks during second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The NBA's Las Vegas Summer League begins Thursday. Three former Horned Frogs have been selected to NBA rosters and represent TCU.

1. Damion Baugh - Charlotte Hornets

Damion Baugh, Charlotte Hornets, TCU men's basketball
Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Damion Baugh (7) against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After spending two seasons at Memphis, Damion Baugh finished his college career with the TCU Horned Frogs, where he averaged 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. A 2022–23 All-Big 12 selection, the 6-foot-4 guard began his professional journey in the NBA G League after going undrafted. He made his NBA debut last season with the Charlotte Hornets, appearing in 15 games and averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per contest.

2. Emanuel Miller - Chicago Bulls

Emanuel Miller, Chicago Bulls, TCU Men's Basketball
Emanuel Miller shoots the ball for the Chicago Bulls. / NBA.com

After two seasons at Texas A&M, Emanuel Miller became a three-year starter at TCU, helping lead the Horned Frogs to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. A 2023–24 All-Big 12 Second Team selection, the 6-foot-7 forward was considered one of the top undrafted prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft. He began his rookie season in the NBA G League before making his NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls, appearing in six games.

3. Jameer Nelson Jr. - San Antonio Spurs

Jameer Nelson Jr., San Antonio Spurs, TCU Men's Basketball
Jameer Nelson Jr. handles the ball for the San Antonio Spurs against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2024 NBA Summer League. / NBA.com

After four seasons split evenly between George Washington and Delaware, Jameer Nelson Jr. finished his college career at TCU, where he earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors. In his lone season with the Horned Frogs, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 11.2 points and 3.3 assists per game. Following the 2024 NBA Draft, where he went undrafted, Nelson Jr. began his professional career with the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League, averaging 11.3 points over 30 games.

