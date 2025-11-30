Frogs Leap Into College Cup for the First Time in History
For the first time in TCU Soccer history, the Horned Frogs are headed to the College Cup. It was another thrilling victory that saw more late magic in favor of the Frogs.
TCU was on the back foot for much of what was a scoreless first half. Fortunately for the Frogs, the Commodores could not find the back of the net despite outshooting the visitors 18-2 in the opening 45 minutes. But in the 77th minute, a goal from Sydney Watts pushed Vanderbilt into the lead.
With just over four minutes left in the match, Sydney Becerra found Emma Yolinsky with a curling free kick into the penalty area. Yolinsky tied the match with a volley that snuck its way in past the Commodores' defenders. It marked Yolinsky’s ninth goal of the season.
Heading into overtime, Seven Castain picked out Morgan Brown in to box. Brown was subsequently tripped, and the Frogs were awarded a critical penalty. Becerra stepped up and slotted home the game-winner to send TCU into the College Cup. It was her sixth goal of the campaign.
While TCU had success in the attacking third, goalkeeper Olivia Geller played the game of her life, making a career-high nine saves for the Frogs on Saturday night.
Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt marks the program’s 10th NCAA Tournament win. The Horned Frogs are now one of four teams remaining, alongside No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal, No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils, and No. 3 seed Florida State Seminoles, as the final four headed to the NCAA College Cup.
The Horned Frogs continue their magical 2025 season as they remain undefeated on the road. With a 7-0-1 record away from Fort Worth, TCU has only dropped points to Texas Tech in what was a 1-1 draw in Lubbock.
NCAA College Cup Schedule:
Friday, Dec. 5:
Semifinal Match 1: No. 2 TCU v. No. 3 Florida State | 3:00 p.m. CT on ESPNU
Semifinal Match 2: No. 1 Stanford v. No. 2 Duke | 5:45 p.m. on ESPNU
Monday, Dec. 8:
Final: Winner of Match 1 v. Winner of Match 2 | 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
The TCU Horned Frogs (18-2-3, 9-1-1 Big 12) are set to take on the No. 3 seed Florida State Seminoles (14-2-4, 6-2-2 ACC) on Friday, Dec. 5, in Kansas City, MO. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CT from CPKC Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPNU.