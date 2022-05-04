TCU Beach Volleyball: Let The Natty Pursuit Begin

Editor's Note: This article will be updated throughout the tournament as matches conclude and new matchups are set.

After the best regular season in the short program history, the TCU Horned Frogs beach volleyball team has their eyes firmly set on bringing a national championship trophy back to Fort Worth.

TCU (38-3) earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship that is being played in Gulf Shores, Alabama May 4-8. The Frogs have had an incredible season thus far and hope to take their momentum far in this tournament.

The 38 wins this season is a program high for TCU. So is the 14 wins over Top 10 opponents and the 21 wins over Top 20 opponents. They were undefeated at home and have not lost at home since 2020. Their only losses this season came to USC (now the No. 1 seed in the tournament) and twice to Florida State (the No. 5 seed).

The squad is led by Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno, the winningest pair in TCU history. This duo has several accomplishments under their belt this season including first team All-America, CCSA Pair of the Year, CCSA All-Conference, CBVB National Pair of the Week (Feb. 26-27) and AVCA National Pair of the Week (Feb. 26-27).

The Teams

USC (32-1) TCU (38-3 UCLA (31-7) Loyola Marymount (29-7) Florida State (28-9) LSU (30-10) Grand Canyon (26-6) Florida Atlantic (22-10) Stanford (24-11) - ELIMINATED Georgia State (26-11) California (26-13) - ELIMINATED Cal Poly (23-16) Hawaii (24-16) Stetson (23-16) Texas A&M - Corpus Christi (21-12) University of Tennessee at Martin (17-8)

Round of 16

The first round is single-elimination. Win and advance; lose and go home. All matches take place on Wednesday, May 4. All matchups can be seen on ESPNU. All times are Central Time.

9 a.m. - No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Stanford

Florida Atlantic won 3-0

10 a.m. - No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 California

LSU won 3-2

11 a.m. - No. 4 Loyola Marymount vs. No 13 Hawaii

12 p.m. - No. 1 USC vs. No. 16 UT Martin

1 p.m. - No. 2 TCU vs. No. 15 Texas A&M - Corpus Christi

2 p.m. - No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Stetson

3 p.m. - No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 12 Cal Poly

4 p.m. - No. 7 Grand Canyon vs. No. 10 Georgia State

Elite Eight

The next rounds are a double-elimination format, meaning a team must lose twice before their season concludes. All duals take place May 6-8. Friday matches can be seen on ESPNU. Saturday and Sunday matches can be seen on ESPN2. All times are Central Time:

Friday, May 6

Dual 1 - 9 a.m. - Winner of USC/UT Martin vs. Florida Atlantic

Dual 2 - 10 a.m. - Winner of Florida State/Cal Poly vs. Winner of LMU/Hawaii

Dual 3 - 11 a.m. - Winner of Grand Canyon/Georgia State vs. Winner of TCU/TAMU-CC

Dual 4 - 12 p.m. - Winner of UCLA/Stetson vs. LSU

Dual 5 - 1 p.m. - Loser of Dual 1 vs. Loser of Dual 2

Dual 6 - 2 p.m. - Loser of Dual 3 vs. Loser of Dual 4

Dual 7 - 3 p.m. - Winner of Dual 1 vs. Winner of Dual 2

Dual 8 - 4 p.m. - Winner of Dual 3 vs. Winner of Dual 4

Saturday, May 7

Dual 9 - 1 p.m. - Winner of Dual 5 vs. Loser of Dual 8

Dual 10 - 2 p.m. - Winner of Dual 6 vs. Loser of Dual 7

Dual 11 - 3 p.m. - Winner of Dual 7 vs. Winner of Dual 8

Dual 12 - 5 p.m. - Winner of Dual 9 vs. Winner of Dual 10

Sunday, May 8

Dual 13 - 11:30 a.m. - Winner of Dual 12 vs. Loser of Dual 11

Dual 14 - 3 p.m. - National Championship Match - Winner of Dual 11 vs. Winner of Dual 13

