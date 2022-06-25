TCU Volleyball: 2022 Schedule Released

TCU Athletics recently released the 2022 TCU volleyball schedule. The Horned Frogs will play a 27-match regular season with 16 home matches. Former Baylor University associate head coach Jason Williams will begin to make his mark at TCU. The team will open the season up on Friday, August 26, against the University of Wisconsin, the reigning national champions.

Following their opening game, the Frogs will play the No. 7-ranked University of Minnesota in the second year of the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge featuring the following teams: Wisconsin, Minnesota, TCU, and Baylor. TCU will host two non-conference weekends in September. First, on September 2 and 3, they will host Coastal Carolina, Memphis, and Texas A&M. Then, two weeks later, on September 16 and 17, they will host Alabama, Abilene Christian, and Texas State in their final home non-conference match.

The team will only have to travel once for non-conference play as they will have a trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, to battle Western Carolina, NC State, and Indiana.

The Horned Frogs will play a 16-match Big 12 schedule beginning with the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas, on Wednesday, September 21, with the conference home opener on the following Saturday, September 24, against Iowa State.

The Frogs will no doubt have a challenging season having to play nine teams that played in the 2021 NCAA tournament field, including the reigning national champions and two who received tickets to the Elite Eight. Coach Williams will have to prepare his Frogs for what is to come, but now he and the team are well prepared for anything that crosses their path.

2022 TCU Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 13 - TBA - Purple & White Scrimmage

Aug. 20 - TBA- at College of Charleston

Aug. 26 - 7 p.m. - #1 Wisconsin

Aug. 27 - 7 p.m. - #7 Minnesota

Sept. 2 - 7 p.m. - Coastal Carolina

Sept. 3 - 11 a.m. - Memphis

Sept. 3 - 7 p.m. - Texas A&M

Sept. 8 - 3:30 p.m. - Western Carolina @ RALEIGH, N.C.

Sept. 9 - 11 a.m. - Indiana @ RALEIGH, N.C.

Sept. 9 - 7 p.m. - North Carolina State @ RALEIGH, N.C.

Sept. 16 - 7 p.m. - Alabama

Sept. 17 - 11 a.m. - Abilene Christian

Sept. 17 - 6 p.m.- Texas State

Sept. 21 - 7 p.m. - @ Baylor*

Sept. 24 - 2 p.m.- Iowa State*

Sept. 29 - 6 p.m.- West Virginia*

Oct. 5 - TBA- @ Texas*

Oct. 8 - 6 p.m.- Texas Tech

Oct. 12 - 6:30 p.m. - @ Kansas*

Oct. 15 -TBA- @ Kansas State*

Oct. 21 -TBA- Oklahoma*

Oct. 26 - 6 p.m.- Kansas*

Oct. 29 - TBA- @ Iowa State*

Nov. 2 - 6 p.m.- Texas*

Nov. 5 - 1 p.m. - @ Texas Tech*

Nov. 12 - 6 p.m.- Baylor*

Nov. 16 - 7 p.m. - @ West Virginia*

Nov. 19 - 2 p.m.- Kansas State*

Nov. 26 - 6 p.m. - @ Oklahoma*

Home games in Bold played at SCHOLLMAIER ARENA

*Big 12 Conference Game

