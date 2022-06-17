Skip to main content
Albaugh, Mihlbauer Receive Big 12 Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship

Albaugh, Mihlbauer Receive Big 12 Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship

Twenty student-athletes representing all schools in the league earn scholarship honors

TCU Athletics

Twenty student-athletes representing all schools in the league earn scholarship honors

Earlier this month, the Big 12 Conference announced that twenty student-athletes will receive the 2021-22 Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships. The award is given annually to one male and one female student-athlete from each of the ten conference schools.

Jacey Albaugh, a senior from McLean, Virginia, on TCU’s Equestrian team, and Augie Mihlbauer, a senior from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, on TCU’s Baseball team, were the two from TCU to earn the scholarship.

The scholarships are named in honor of the late Dr. Prentice Gautt, a former Big 12 Conference staff member and student services pioneer who passed away in March 2005. Since the conference’s inception in 1996-97, 481 athletes have now received the scholarships.

Criteria for the scholarship are the athlete must have at least a 3.20 GPA on a 4.0 scale and participate in a minimum of two years in intercollegiate athletics at the nominee’s respective institution. Upon graduation from their respective institution, they must enroll in a postgraduate program within 15 months of their selection. Each athlete will receive $10,000 for their postgraduate education.

Albaugh registered a career-high 11 victories in the flat event this past season and went 11-5-3 overall. She had two Most Outstanding Performer selections this year. She ended her collegiate career with six MOPs, won a total of 27 events, and was a three-time Big 12 and NCEA All-American honoree.

Mihlbauer, a LHP, made 26 appearances on the mound this season, which was a team-high. He went 3-0 with a 3.0 ERA. He made 89 career appearances as a Horned Frog, ranking him second in program history. He was one of eight Big 12 baseball players to finish with a 4.0 GPA this year. He was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree and was an Academic All-American in his freshman year (2019).

2021-22 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

Baylor

  • Caroline Fuller – Equestrian
  • Reese Sarnowski - Track & Field

Iowa State

  • Anna Ellis - Swimming & Diving
  • Jonathan Gannon - Track & Field
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kansas

  • Shelby Gayre – Softball
  • Casey Burnham – Baseball

Kansas State

  • Kate Odgers – Rowing
  • Logan Long - Football

Oklahoma

  • Lynnsie Elam – Softball
  • Braden Carmichael – Baseball

Oklahoma State

  • Jules Callaham – Softball
  • Dusty Hone – Wrestling

TCU

  • Jacey Albaugh – Equestrian
  • Augie Mihlbauer – Baseball

Texas

  • Julia Cook - Swimming & Diving
  • Nevin Arimilli – Tennis

Texas Tech

  • Audrey Tuttle – Volleyball
  • Patrick Curley – Footbal

West Virginia

  • Verena Zaisberger – Rifle
  • Noah Short - Baseball

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

FKnTBz1VkAEMAhd
More Sports

2022 TCU Soccer Schedule Released

By Adam Shirley25 minutes ago
Sam Stoutenborough has transferred from the University of California to be an RHP grad transfer at TCU in 2023.
Baseball

TCU Baseball: RHP Stoutenborough Transfers To The Frogs

By Barry Lewis2 hours ago
Jun 11, 2022; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M celebrates after defeating Louisville to advance to the 2022 NCAA College World Series at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.
Baseball

College World Series: Bracket Predictions

By Barry LewisJun 16, 2022
Quentin Johnston and Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson have been named Preseason All-Americans
Football

TCU Football: Young Americans

By Tyler BrownJun 16, 2022
USATSI_18392769
Baseball

How To Watch 2022 College World Series, Schedule, TV

By Brett GibbonsJun 16, 2022
Jun 19, 2016; Omaha, NE, USA; TCU Horned Frogs infielder Luken Baker (19) celebrates with assistant coach Bill Mosiello after a ninth inning home run against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2016 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. TCU won 5-3.
Baseball

TCU Baseball: Coach Mo Moving On

By Barry LewisJun 16, 2022
286636319_10160106051529432_4909019020758687635_n
Mem'ries Sweet

“Every bone in his hand was broken. He went down fighting.”

By Barry LewisJun 15, 2022
Oct 14, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Marquavius Weaver (26) runs the ball for a first down as Navy Midshipmen linebacker Johnny Hodges (57) makes the tackle during the second half at Liberty Bowl
Football

TCU Football: The Portal Effect – Part Two

By Nathan CrossJun 15, 2022