Albaugh, Mihlbauer Receive Big 12 Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship

Earlier this month, the Big 12 Conference announced that twenty student-athletes will receive the 2021-22 Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships. The award is given annually to one male and one female student-athlete from each of the ten conference schools.

Jacey Albaugh, a senior from McLean, Virginia, on TCU’s Equestrian team, and Augie Mihlbauer, a senior from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, on TCU’s Baseball team, were the two from TCU to earn the scholarship.

The scholarships are named in honor of the late Dr. Prentice Gautt, a former Big 12 Conference staff member and student services pioneer who passed away in March 2005. Since the conference’s inception in 1996-97, 481 athletes have now received the scholarships.

Criteria for the scholarship are the athlete must have at least a 3.20 GPA on a 4.0 scale and participate in a minimum of two years in intercollegiate athletics at the nominee’s respective institution. Upon graduation from their respective institution, they must enroll in a postgraduate program within 15 months of their selection. Each athlete will receive $10,000 for their postgraduate education.

Albaugh registered a career-high 11 victories in the flat event this past season and went 11-5-3 overall. She had two Most Outstanding Performer selections this year. She ended her collegiate career with six MOPs, won a total of 27 events, and was a three-time Big 12 and NCEA All-American honoree.

Mihlbauer, a LHP, made 26 appearances on the mound this season, which was a team-high. He went 3-0 with a 3.0 ERA. He made 89 career appearances as a Horned Frog, ranking him second in program history. He was one of eight Big 12 baseball players to finish with a 4.0 GPA this year. He was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree and was an Academic All-American in his freshman year (2019).

2021-22 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

Baylor

Caroline Fuller – Equestrian

Reese Sarnowski - Track & Field

Iowa State

Anna Ellis - Swimming & Diving

Jonathan Gannon - Track & Field

Kansas

Shelby Gayre – Softball

Casey Burnham – Baseball

Kansas State

Kate Odgers – Rowing

Logan Long - Football

Oklahoma

Lynnsie Elam – Softball

Braden Carmichael – Baseball

Oklahoma State

Jules Callaham – Softball

Dusty Hone – Wrestling

TCU

Jacey Albaugh – Equestrian

Augie Mihlbauer – Baseball

Texas

Julia Cook - Swimming & Diving

Nevin Arimilli – Tennis

Texas Tech

Audrey Tuttle – Volleyball

Patrick Curley – Footbal

West Virginia

Verena Zaisberger – Rifle

Noah Short - Baseball

