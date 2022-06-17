Albaugh, Mihlbauer Receive Big 12 Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship
Earlier this month, the Big 12 Conference announced that twenty student-athletes will receive the 2021-22 Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships. The award is given annually to one male and one female student-athlete from each of the ten conference schools.
Jacey Albaugh, a senior from McLean, Virginia, on TCU’s Equestrian team, and Augie Mihlbauer, a senior from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, on TCU’s Baseball team, were the two from TCU to earn the scholarship.
The scholarships are named in honor of the late Dr. Prentice Gautt, a former Big 12 Conference staff member and student services pioneer who passed away in March 2005. Since the conference’s inception in 1996-97, 481 athletes have now received the scholarships.
Criteria for the scholarship are the athlete must have at least a 3.20 GPA on a 4.0 scale and participate in a minimum of two years in intercollegiate athletics at the nominee’s respective institution. Upon graduation from their respective institution, they must enroll in a postgraduate program within 15 months of their selection. Each athlete will receive $10,000 for their postgraduate education.
Albaugh registered a career-high 11 victories in the flat event this past season and went 11-5-3 overall. She had two Most Outstanding Performer selections this year. She ended her collegiate career with six MOPs, won a total of 27 events, and was a three-time Big 12 and NCEA All-American honoree.
Mihlbauer, a LHP, made 26 appearances on the mound this season, which was a team-high. He went 3-0 with a 3.0 ERA. He made 89 career appearances as a Horned Frog, ranking him second in program history. He was one of eight Big 12 baseball players to finish with a 4.0 GPA this year. He was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree and was an Academic All-American in his freshman year (2019).
2021-22 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients
Baylor
- Caroline Fuller – Equestrian
- Reese Sarnowski - Track & Field
Iowa State
- Anna Ellis - Swimming & Diving
- Jonathan Gannon - Track & Field
Read More
Kansas
- Shelby Gayre – Softball
- Casey Burnham – Baseball
Kansas State
- Kate Odgers – Rowing
- Logan Long - Football
Oklahoma
- Lynnsie Elam – Softball
- Braden Carmichael – Baseball
Oklahoma State
- Jules Callaham – Softball
- Dusty Hone – Wrestling
TCU
- Jacey Albaugh – Equestrian
- Augie Mihlbauer – Baseball
Texas
- Julia Cook - Swimming & Diving
- Nevin Arimilli – Tennis
Texas Tech
- Audrey Tuttle – Volleyball
- Patrick Curley – Footbal
West Virginia
- Verena Zaisberger – Rifle
- Noah Short - Baseball
