TCU Beach Volleyball:  Eyes on the Prize

Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno named AVCA Pair of the Week

For the second time in their career, Sophomores Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno  have been named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Pair of the Week, the AVCA announced Monday.  Their prior recognition had been after the opening weekend last season.  It is the first time in TCU beach volleyball history that a pair has received such recognition twice, and considering they are only sophomores, it begs to be asked what further impressive credentials await them in their future.

Going 4-0 this weekend, Alvarez and Moreno helped TCU triumph over No. 8 Cal Poly, No. 12 Florida Atlantic, UAB and Southern Miss (for the record, TCU is currently ranked No. 5).  The pair didn't lose a single set, winning all eight to secure their AVCA Pair of the Week selection. 

The average margin by which they won each set was 5.75 points.  Their most decisive victory was in the first set of their second match against UAB, with a final score of 21-10.  Interestingly, UAB also posed their greatest challenge, as Alvarez and Moreno had to go extra points to eke out a narrow victory of 22-20.  

I prophesy many great things to come for these spectacular athletes.  

Next Up:  Alvarez and Moreno, along with the rest of the Horned Frogs, return to Fort Worth for their first home tournament of the season on the TCU beach volleyball courts (March 5-6). TCU opens the tournament on Friday, March 6, at 12:20 p.m. against Central Arkansas. 

