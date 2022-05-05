TCU Tennis:  The Favorites

Five members of the No. 1 TCU Men's Tennis team have been awarded spots in the NCAA Individual Singles and Doubles Tournaments, held May 23-28 at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois, following the conclusion of the team championship.

In singles, Juan Carlos Aguilar and Luc Fomba will be representing the Horned Frogs. Both players proved themselves as top 16 seeds in the field, thus qualifying as ITA All-Americans. It is the second consecutive season Fomba has earned a national seed in the tournament and the first for Aguilar. Aguilar and Fomba were invaluable to the Horned Frogs' team all season, posting 14-7 and 14-4, respectively.

Two doubles pairings earned spots in the national tournament. Fomba and Jake Fearnley were recognized as the No. 1 seed, precipitating ITA All-American qualifiers for both Horned Frogs. This is Fomba's second doubles All-American selection and Fearnley's first. Sander Jong and Lui Maxted were also awarded at-large bids. Fomba and Fearnley accomplished outstanding feats on the court throughout the season, posting an 18-5 record altogether, with a remarkable 19-1 record against ranked pairings. Jong and Maxted were not far behind, with a 15-5 record, going 4-1 against ranked pairs.

The tournament, held May 23-28, constitutes the first time in their careers Jong, Fearnley and Maxted will be playing in an Individual tournament. For Fomba, it will be the second, for Aguilar the fourth.

All matches will be best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker (first to seven points, must win by two points) at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.

