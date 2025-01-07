Frogs in the Pros: Ryan Williams Selected to the USWNT
Former TCU women’s soccer player Ryan Williams earned her first-ever selection to the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) training camp. As one of the 26 players chosen by head coach Emma Hayes, Williams will join the national team in her first ever call-up.
Williams spent four seasons with the Frogs from 2014 to 2017, making 79 career starts and 80 appearances. A stout defender for TCU, Williams played over 7,100 minutes and tallied one goal and 15 assists in her four year career.
She was included in several accolades throughout her career, including a selection to the 2014 Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, 1st-team Academic All-Big 12 in three consecutive seasons, 2017 1st-Team All-Big and All-Midwest Region.
In 2018, Williams was drafted in the 4th round by the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Since then, she has spent five seasons in North Carolina and has won seven trophies with the Courage, including two NWSL Shields, two NWSL Championships, two NWSL Challenge Cups and the 2018 Women’s International Champions Cup.
In 2024, Williams had a season to remember. She led all NWSL defenders with 55 tackles and 54 interceptions in what was a breakout season to say the least. Her performance and efforts have earned her a call-up to the USWNT who is preparing for the SheBelieves Cup beginning in February.
