TCU Spring Sports: Another Super Saturday

If last Saturday's full weekend of Horned Frogs sporting events wasn't enough for you, well, you get another today! The Spring Sports season is well underway. Sit back, relax, and cheer on the Frogs.

Here's a schedule to help you follow along:

(All times listed are Central Standard Time)

10 a.m. - Men's & Women's Outdoor Track - Austin

The two teams begin the outdoor season at the Longhorn Invitational in Austin. Last weekend, the teams finished the indoor season at the Big 12 Indoor Championships. Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya won a silver medal there and hopes to continue his success as the outdoor season gets underway.

10 a.m. - Equestrian - Fort Worth

In a Jumping Seat-only meet, the No. 5 women's equestrian team hosts Sweet Briar. Sweet Briar comes into the meet ranked No. 1 in NCEA Single Discipline rankings.

11 a.m. - Baseball - Lexington, KY

It was a wild and crazy night in the Bluegrass State last night. The Frogs got off to a hot start scoring three runs in the first inning. The only problem was Kentucky scored five in the bottom of the first. It was a back-and-forth affair the rest of the night. In a game that lasted over four hours, the Frogs came out on the losing side of a 13-11 game.

Due to pending weather in the Lexington area on Sunday, the Frogs will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first pitch of the early game has been moved up an hour to start at 11 a.m. The teams will play a seven-inning game for the day's first game.

11:30 a.m. - Women's Beach Volleyball - Fort Worth

The No. 5 TCU team is hosting the Horned Frog Challenge this weekend. Five other teams are competing, including four other ranked teams. TCU swept their opponents in Friday's action, defeating No. 18 South Carolina and No. 16 Stetson.

The Frogs are 6-0 to start the season and hope to be 9-0 by the end of today. They have three matches on the sand courts at TCU today.

First up - No. 5 TCU vs. No. 19 Georgia State

1 p.m. - Men's Basketball - Morgantown, WV

It's the regular-season finale for the Frogs. The team is playing their 7th game in 14 days. It's been a crazy week, defeating Tech and Kansas at home then almost beating Kansas at the Phog in Lawrence. The Frogs are hoping for a victory over the Mountaineers to lock up a spot in the Big Dance. For a complete preview of this game, see the KillerFrogs article here.

1 p.m. - Women's Basketball - Fort Worth

It's senior day for the Frogs. They take on the Kansas State Wildcats. And after the game, they will be celebrating six seniors. For a complete preview of this game, see the KillerFrogs article here

2 p.m. (approximately) - Baseball - Lexington, KY

The second game of the doubleheader against the Kentucky Wildcats will start 40 minutes after the first game's conclusion. Game One is a 7-inning game. Game Two will be a complete 9-inning game.

3:30 p.m. - Women's Beach Volleyball - Fort Worth

The Horned Frogs play their second of three matches today - No. 5 TCU vs. No. 3 Florida State.

5:30 p.m. - Women's Beach Volleyball - Fort Worth

In the final match of the day, the Frogs take on Central Arkansas.

6 p.m. - Men's Tennis - Urbana, IL

The No. 1 Horned Frogs will take on No. 58 Illinois. This is the first true road match for the team this season. The team did win four matches at a neutral site to win the ITA Team Indoor Championships in Seattle last month. Earlier this week, in their first outdoor match of the season, TCU lost at home to Michigan 4-1.

