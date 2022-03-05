TCU Women's Basketball Host Kansas State in Regular-Season Finale on Saturday

The TCU women’s basketball team will host the Kansas State Wildcats in its 2021-22 regular-season finale this Saturday, March 5. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. inside Schollmaier Arena and the contest will be televised live on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

Following the game, TCU will celebrate its six graduating players: Okako Adika, Michelle Berry, Lauren Heard, Aahliyah Jackson, Kayla Mokwuah, and Yummy Morris.

TCU had six players named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team, which included four First Team selections (Berry, Tavy Diggs, Jackson, Patricia Morris) and two Second Team honorees (Mokwuah, Morris).

Super senior Heard etched her name in the TCU record books this past Wednesday, surpassing all-time leading scorer Zahna Medley (2012-16), who totaled 1,975 career points. Heard secured the record with her 1,976 career point at the 40-second mark of the fourth quarter in Lubbock. She heads into Saturday’s season-finale with 1,978 career points.

Heard became the first player in TCU and Big 12 history, and just the eighth player in the NCAA over the past 22 years, to register at least 1,900 points, 750 rebounds, 500 assists and 250 steals in a single career.

The last time it was a tough battle for the Frogs they lost 63-54 to the Wildcats. As a team the Wildcats average 67.2 points per game. Ayoka Lee is a huge part of the problem for the Horned Frogs coming up. Lee is one of the best scorers in the country. She averages 22.7 points per game. Lee aslo averages 10.9 rebounds a game, 3.4 blocks per game, and 1.4 steals per game. She leads her team in those four categories. The Wildcats' second leading scorer is Serena Sundell with 10.3 points per game. Lets see how the Horned Frogs plan against this one sided offense.

Lets see if the Horned Frogs canpull off something incredible to get something going in the end. TCU will head into Saturday’s game with a chance to secure at least the No. 9 seed in the upcoming Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store