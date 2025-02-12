Indoor Track and Field: New Mexico Collegiate Classic & Charlie Thomas Invitational Recap
TCU long-distance runners competed in the Charlie Thomas Invitational while the TCU sprinters competed in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. Both groups succeeded in setting TCU program or venue/indoor records.
TCU Track and Field has continued to turn heads this season as they seemingly break at least a few school or facility records every week. That trend continued this past weekend as Tabitha Ngao took home another facility record at Texas A&M. Ngao broke the mile-time record set by Gracie Morris last season and now stands at the top of TCU program history as she ran a 4:38.24.
Ngao also broke the R.A. Murray Fasken Indoor Track facility record in the 800m event for the second time in three weeks.
Tate Underwood, Graydon Morris, and Drew Oliver also stood out for the long-distance group. Underwood finished third overall in the 3000m event after winning his section, while also finishing with the 9th best time in TCU program history. In the mile, run by Morris and Oliver, both runners finished with top 10 times in program history.
The TCU sprinters competed at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic having semi-final and final competitors in 3 individual events. Kashie Crockett, a junior from Louisiana, posted a time of 6.85 in the semifinals to finish 15th overall. On the women's side, Indya Mayberry once again led the scene as she posted a 7.16 in the 60m event, the 4th fastest time of the day. Iyana Gray and London Tucker both finished in the semifinals with a time of 7.42.
In the 60m hurdles, Amari Kiluvia finished 4th overall with a career best time of 8.13. The time beat her record set earlier in the season while also breaking the TCU program record by only one-hundredth of a second.
In the women's 400m, Ronnie Kendrick, Samarra Monrroy and Ameliah Birdow competed finishing with times of 47.78, 53.85, and 53.87 respectively. In the 4x400 event, Samarra Monrroy, Iyana Gray, Indya Mayberry, and Amelliah Birdow finished with a time of 3:34.52. The 4x400 time also marks a top 25 time in the nation for the Frogs.
TCU Track and Field are back in action next weekend at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
