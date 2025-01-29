Men's and Women's Track and Field: Ted Nelson Invitational Recap
Both TCU Women's and Men's Indoor Track wrapped up their participation in the Ted Nelson Invitational this past weekend. The Frogs dominated the event taking home 3 event wins including over 30 top 10 individual finishes.
Iyana Gray and Tabitha Ngao continued their early season success as Gray won two events, and Ngao set a facility record in her 800m win. Gray finished 1st place in both the 60m and 200m sprints.
In Saturday's events, the Frogs started the day with Amari Kiluvia and Alleah Krote reaching the finals in the 60m hurdles placing 6th (8.54) and 7th place (8.56). Moving to the 60m sprint, 3 Horned Frogs reached the final including Iyana Gray, London Tucker on the women's side. Gray finished 1st in the event by running a 7.40 in the qualifying event and then beating her own time with a 7.36 in the finals. Tucker earned a 3rd place finish with a 7.41 in the final race.
In the men's 60m dash, Sanjay Salmon advanced to the final with a time of 6.85 in his heat where he would finish 6th overall with a time of 6.84.
Ronnie Kendrick, a freshman from Las Vegas Nevada, placed 4th out of 29 runners in the 400m running a career-best 47.16.
In the 800m event, Georgia Scott also clocked a top 10 time in program history as she ran a 2:12.90 placing 9th. Lloyd Frilot led the men's side in the 800m sprint as the Frogs had 4 athletes finish in the top 6. Giovouni Henry, Gianni Henry and Clay Macdonald finished 4th, 5th, and 6th out of 21 runners in total.
In the long-distance running, mid-year transfer Anastacia Gonzalez made a splash in her TCU debut as she finished 5th in the mile race with a time of 4:49.79. The time is the 5th best in TCU program history. On the men's side, Drew Oliver and Stone Burke also finished the mile with top 10 times in program history. Oliver and Burke ran personal best times of 4:08.01 and 4:10.39 respectively.
Switching over to the field events, TCU saw multiple Frogs crack the top 10 best performances for their respective events. Sam Callaway threw a personal best 14.95. in the shot-put event to solidify her 5th place standing in the all-time TCU records. In the pole vault, Benjamin Kirbo placed 2nd after a pole-vaulting duel that ended with a height of 5.33m
Alleah Krote finished 4th in the triple jump in only her second collegiate meet ever with a distance of 12.75m. With this performance, Krote made her mark by making herself the 5th best performer in the triple jump in schoo history.
On the men's side, Damilare Olukosi finished with the 2nd best jump with a distance of15.66m. Olukosi also made his way into the top 8 performers in the event in TCU school history. Emma Seetoo and London Tucker placed 8th and 9th in the long jump event with distances of 5.99m and 5.82m respectively.
After the success from the weekend, TCU Men's Indoor Track and Field ranks #5 in the USTFCCA national rankings. The TCU Women's Indoor Track and Field team ranks #16 in the same rankings.
The Frogs are back in action next weekend as they travel to New Mexico to compete in the New Mexico Classic beginning on February 7th and ending on the 8th.
