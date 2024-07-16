Killer Frogs

WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Podcast Episode 1- Big 12 Welcomes Four Newcomers

KillerFrogs writers Nolan and JD launch a brand new football show by welcoming the four new schools to the Big 12 conference, discussing the impact of each, and giving quick hits on the familiar faces.

JD Andress, Nolan Ruth

Jul 9, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Head coach Sonny Dukes of TCU, speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 9, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Head coach Sonny Dukes of TCU, speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Media Days is behind us. Fall Camp opens in a couple of weeks. Football season is here! And with the start of the season, we debut a new weekly podcast, "Gridiron Frogs," talking about the TCU Horned Frogs team.

In Episode 1, Nolan Ruth and JD Andress welcome the four new schools - Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah - and then discuss the impact each will have on the league.

You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Published
JD Andress

JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Nolan Ruth

NOLAN RUTH

Nolan grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo where his love of sports was shaped. He has spent a large portion of his writing career covering high school sports around the state of Texas for multiple publications. He is an avid fan of all the professional sports teams in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and a devout Tottenham Hotspur supporter.

Home/Podcast