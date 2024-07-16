WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Podcast Episode 1- Big 12 Welcomes Four Newcomers
Media Days is behind us. Fall Camp opens in a couple of weeks. Football season is here! And with the start of the season, we debut a new weekly podcast, "Gridiron Frogs," talking about the TCU Horned Frogs team.
In Episode 1, Nolan Ruth and JD Andress welcome the four new schools - Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah - and then discuss the impact each will have on the league.
You can find the video below or if you prefer to listen, the audio can be found on Spotify or Apple podcast:
