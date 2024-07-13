TCU Women's Basketball: Hailey Van Lith Prepares To Leave For Olympics
Hailey Van Lith met with the media for her first time as a Horned Frog Friday.
The LSU transfer discussed her upcoming trip to the Paris Olympics to compete on the 3x3 team and her decision to come to TCU.
The full press conference is below:
Hailey Van Lith may already be TCU's most notable and popular student-athlete.
After a decorated four seasons at Louisville (3) and LSU (1), the 5-7 guard joined a stacked TCU team led by head coach Mark Campbell this offseason.
A five-time gold medalist in FIBA World Cups and Youth Olympic Games, Van Lith was selected to represent the United States in the Women's 3x3 competition.
Van Lith will be joined by Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard, and Dearica Hamby. Hamby was chosen as a replacement after Cameron Brink tore her ACL.
The Olympian also discussed why she chose TCU out of the transfer portal. Van Lith talked about having a previous connection to Mark Campbell and feeling like it was a perfect fit to come to Fort Worth.
Van Lith mentioned considering going to the WNBA after last season, but she wanted to stay patient and go somewhere she "loved."
The former two-time First-team All-ACC guard also spoke to feeling support from the TCU community already.
Van Lith talked about her love for Fort Worth, her teammates and the coaching staff and expressed, her excitement for next season.
Van Lith will be joined by her family as well as Coach Campbell as she departs for Paris soon.
As favorites for the gold medal, Van Lith and the USA 3x3 team starts play on July 30.
Already a superstar, Van Lith will look to bring major success to both the United States and TCU durin her final collegiate season.
