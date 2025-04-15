Men's Tennis: TCU Captures Big 12 Title
The No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs (21-2, 8-0 Big 12) easily took care of then-No. 13 Baylor (21-9, 6-2 Big 12) on Sunday afternoon with a 4-0 sweep on the purple courts at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth.
The win gave the Horned Frogs the outright Big 12 regular season championship. It marks the 6th regular season Big 12 title for TCU (2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2025) and its 9th overall conference title since joining the league in 2012. No other program presently or formerly (here's looking at you, Texas!) in the league in the last decade has more titles.
TCU was picked to finish first in the preseason poll when it was released in January. TCU ran the table in conference play, finishing 8-0. It's the fourth time since 2012 that the Frogs went undefeated in conference play.
"It was an absolute battle," said head coach David Roditi. "Don't let that 4-0 fool you. We celebrated the winningest senior class in the history of TCU. They have a combined 3.4 GPA for all four years. That's remarkable. So proud of that class, and so proud of what they did today. It was hot, it's windy, and they got it done. As a coach, I couldn't be prouder. Now, we go to the conference tournament, we go to Waco, and I'm sure Baylor is going to be waiting for us. We'll see what happens, but today, we're just enjoying the day. Thank you so much for the support and special day celebrating these three."
The Horned Frogs extended their winning streak against Baylor to nine matches, dating back to 2023.
The Frogs have won 12 straight matches since falling one point short in the ITA Indoor National Championships final to No. 1 Wake Forest on Feb. 18. The Horned Frogs and Demon Deacons (33-0) are the lone teams nationwide still unbeaten on the outdoor courts.
The Horned Frogs have won 32 straight duals on the purple courts. Roditi earned his 299th career head coaching victory with the win over Baylor.
Big 12 Schedule & Results
Here is how TCU earned the regular season title:
Date
Opponent
Location
Result
March 14
#19 UCF
Orlando, FL
TCU 4- UCF 2
March 21
#15 Arizona
Fort Worth, TX
TCU 4 - Arizona 2
March 23
#32 Arizona State
Fort Worth, TX
TCU 4 - ASU 0
March 27
#57 BYU
Provo, UT
TCU 4 - BYU 0
March 29
#50 Utah
Salt Lake City, UT
TCU 4 - Utah 1
April 3
#74 Oklahoma State
Fort Worth, TX
TCU 4 - OSU 0
April 6
#67 Texas Tech
Lubbock, TX
TCU 4 - Tech 1
April 13
#13 Baylor
Fort Worth, TX
TCU 4 - BU 0
Current ITA Men's Tennis Rankings
Top 10 - as of April 15
- Wake Forest (32-0)
- TCU (21-2)
- Ohio State (22-2)
- Texas (22-4)
- NC State (20-5)
- Virginia (17-6)
- San Diego (21-3)
- Stanford (19-5)
- Columbia (15-4)
- California (18-3)
TCU is 4-2 this season against this week's Top 10. TCU defeated Stanford in Dallas on January 17, 7-0, and then beat them again in the semifinals of the ITA Indoor National Championships on February 17, 4-0. TCU lost to Texas in Austin on February 7, 1-4, and then beat the Longhorns at home on March 11, 4-1. On February 15, TCU defeated San Diego 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the ITA Indoor National Championships. TCU would then lose a very competitive finals dual on February 17 to Wake Forest, 3-4.
Ranked Big 12 Teams
11. Arizona
16. Baylor
18. UCF
40. Arizona State
48. Utah
68. BYU
75. Texas Tech
Big 12 Men's Tennis Championship Bracket
TCU will be the No. 1 seed at the Big 12 Tennis Championship, which will take place at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas from April 16-20.
Seeds:
- TCU (21-2, 8-0)
- Arizona (21-4, 6-2)
- Baylor (21-9, 6-2)
- UCF (19-7, 5-3)
- Utah (14-9, 3-4)
- Arizona State (12-10, 3-5)
- Texas Tech (12-11, 2-6)
- Oklahoma State (9-14, 1-6)
- BYU (12-9, 1-7)
Schedule:
Play-in Match
Match 1 - No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 BYU
Thursday, April 17 - 1 pm
Quarterfinals
Match 2 - No. 4 UCF vs. No. 5 Utah
Friday, April 18 - 7 pm
Match 3 - No. 1 TCU vs. winner of Match #1
Friday, April 18 - 7 pm
Match 4 - No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 7 Texas Tech
Friday, April 18 - 4 pm
Match 5 - No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Arizona State
Friday, April 18 - 4 pm
Semifinals
Match 6 - Winner of Match #3 vs. Winner of Match #2
Saturday, April 19 - 3 pm
Match 7 - Winner of Match #5 vs. Winner of Match #4
Saturday, April 19 - 3 pm
Finals
Match 8 - Winner of Match #6 vs. Winner of Match #7
Sunday, April 20 - 4 pm
All times are Central Daylight Time. All matches can be watched on ESPN+.
