TCU Men’s Tennis: Four Horned Frogs Qualify for NCAA Individual Championships
As the TCU men’s tennis team prepares to compete in the 2024 NCAA D1 Men’s Championship this weekend, four members of the team have qualified to play in the NCAA Individual Championships, which will follow the NCAA team championship in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Jake Fearnley and Jack Pinnington both were selected to compete in singles play. Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives were selected to compete in doubles play.
The NCAA Individual Championships, following the team championship, will run from May 20-25 at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The NCAA D1 Men's Tennis Subcommittee made the selections.
Fearnley is 11-2 this season, including wins over No. 1 Eliot Spizziri (Texas) and No. 2 Johannus Monday (Tennessee). He received the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Individual Championships. With his selection, he becomes a four-time All-American. It will be his second time to compete in the singles championships. He was chosen for the Big 12 tournament team as the No. 2 singles player and No. 1 doubles alongside Vives.
Pinnington is 15-4 in dual singles this season. Nine of his victories came on Court One. He is 13-4 against ranked opponents. He was named to the ITA Indoor National Championships All-Tournament team at No. 2 singles. This marks his first time competing in the singles championships.
Gorzny and Vives are 8-2 as a duo this season in duals and 17-5 overall. The pair were semifinalists at the ITA National Fall Championships in November. They were an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Individual Championship as they were the highest-ranked pair in the Big 12.
TCU (22-4) begins postseason play when they host UC Irvine in the Fort Worth Regional on Friday, May 3 at 5 p.m. The Fort Worth Regional also includes Arkansas and Cornell, with the winners of the opening round duals squaring off at 4 p.m. on Saturday for a spot in the Super Regionals.
Big 12 Players in the NCAA Individual Championships
In addition to TCU’s four team members, the Big 12 received seven other singles berths and one more doubles team in the NCAA Individual Championships. In addition, one of the singles alternates hails from the Big 12, as do two of the doubles alternate teams.
NCAA Men's Championship Singles - Big 12 Selections (9)
- No. 2 seed Eliot Spizziri (Texas; Big 12 Automatic Qualifier)
- No. 6 seed Micah Braswell (Texas)
- No. 8 seed Jake Fearnley (TCU)
- Gilles-Arnaud Bailey (Texas)
- Jonah Braswell (Texas)
- Alex Martinez (Oklahoma)
- Jack Pinnington (TCU)
- Olle Wallin (Texas Tech)
- Tyler Zink (Oklahoma State)
- Kholo Montsi, Alternate (Oklahoma)
NCAA Men's Championship Doubles - Big 12 Selections (2)
- Sebastian Gorzny/Pedro Vives (TCU; Big 12 Automatic Qualifier)
- Isaac Becroft/Tyler Zink (Oklahoma State)
- Cleeve Harper/Eliot Spizziri, Alternate (Texas)
- Tadeas Paroulek/Zsombor Velcz, Alternate (Baylor)
