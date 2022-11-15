Revival Fitness Texas Signs TCU Wide Receiver Hudson to First NIL Deal

REVIVAL FITNESS TEXAS announced today the signing of a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) marketing deal with TCU Football wide receiver Jordan Hudson, a freshman from Garland, TX, and top-ranked recruit from the class of 2022. REVIVAL FITNESS (REVFIT) provides a cutting-edge fitness experience for all individual levels with aspirations to build a community of physical and mentally strong members. REVFIT believes these goals of well-being for life are a perfect match for athletes; with that alignment, Hudson and REVFIT have joined forces to power student-athletes forward in building their brands as well as their business experience.

"Our goal is to be the first movers in providing collegiate athletes the opportunity to build business savvy and brand success early in their careers," said Gary D. Simpson, Founder & Chairman of REVFIT. "Jordan is an incredibly talented and dynamic athlete who is focused on delivering his best every single day, and we are very proud to partner with him on building our brands together.”

In its conception and execution, REVFIT is determined to offer a fitness experience that is engaging and inspiriting to the community. Importantly, REVFIT shares the “big picture” focus on the importance of holistic health and wellness with the TCU Athletics programs, and the company’s goal is to inspire and engage with student athletes across the collegiate sport spectrum.

“I’m excited to be a part of a successful start-up fitness venture that brings something new and innovative to the fitness world,” said Hudson, who is represented by CAA Sports. “As I grow in my football career, I get to partner with REVFIT to accomplish success both on and off the field.”

While the deal includes marketing/branding activities across social media and event appearances, the company also provides its “REVFIT Athletes” with the opportunity to co-teach fitness classes as well as participate in corporate activities with its executives in order to gain operations, marketing and business experience. The agreement also encourages the athlete's participation in Neeley School of Business NIL workshops to provide further development opportunities.

“TCU is positioned very well in the new era of collegiate athletics. We are proud and most appreciative of the various collectives established to support our student-athletes with NIL opportunities.” said Jeremiah Donati, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at TCU. “It defines the commitment from our donor base to be a leader on the NIL front, especially in taking advantage of our location in Fort Worth, the 12th-largest and fastest growing city in the country, and the DFW Metroplex.”

Think NIL, a TCU collective that formed in January, helped to broker the deal between REVFIT and Hudson. “We try to be very intentional about the brands and businesses that we connect with TCU student-athletes,” said Brent Cunningham, VP of Operations for Think NIL. “The culture and atmosphere of REVFIT align seamlessly with the TCU experience. Furthermore, this partnership between REVFIT and Jordan is what NIL was always intended to be.”

In July 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) changed its policy to allow student- athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) through partnerships with local and national businesses. Through these brand partnerships, athletes can turn their successes in their sports into providing supplemental financial resources to assist with the cost of attending college.

About Revival Fitness Texas

REVIVAL FITNESS TEXAS is an elite fitness experience that focuses on transforming personal health not only through the physical but also the social and mental aspects of life. Through high energy group-style training sessions led by certified trainers, the REVIVAL FITNESS TEXAS program combines science-based functional strength and conditioning exercise to help burn calories and strengthen muscles – all in an immersive, music-driven experience that motivates and inspires our members. We have created a high-impact space in which to awaken the body, engage the mind, and revive the spirit. REVIVAL FITNESS TEXAS’s flagship studio is located at 3322 Hulen Street, Fort Worth, Texas, with a new second location on North Freeway at Heritage Trace Parkway in Alliance/Fort Worth). www.revfittexas.com

About Think NIL

Think NIL is a Fort Worth-based, fully staffed TCU collective led by a TCU Neeley School of Business Alumni and experienced Media & Entertainment Executive & Serial Entrepreneur, in addition to a former TCU Athletics administrative veteran.

