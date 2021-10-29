Skip to main content
    TCU Women's Soccer Wins Second Straight Big 12 Championship
    Publish date:

    The Horned Frogs beat Texas Tech Thursday night securing the championship.
    Author:

    Photo: Twitter @big12conference

    For the second straight regular season, the TCU Horned Frogs Women's Soccer team has won the Big 12 Championship. In the final game of the regular season, TCU traveled to Lubbock on Thursday night to take on Texas Tech. The Frogs won that match 1-0 thus securing the championship title. 

    TCU and Tech played a scoreless first half with the Red Raiders having a 4-3 shot advantage. The two teams continued to go toe-to-toe in the second half as well. Messiah Bright's goal in the 85th minute gave TCU the win.

    The win over Tech was the Frogs' 15th of the season, making it the most in program history. TCU is now unbeaten in its last eight games (7-0-1) and has won seven in a row.  The seven wins in a row match the program's longest streak, which was set earlier this season. 

    In the match, the Frogs tallied double-digit shots for the 17th time this season. They outshot their opponent for the 11th time this season. And they tallied their 10th shutout of the season, tying the school record set in 2018. 

    Lauren Kellet posted her eighth shutout of the season, tying the school record set previously by three other goal tenders. 

    Bright tallied her 10th goal of the season and 32nd of her career. She now has 77 career points, moving her into second place all-time. Camryn Lancaster, current Big 12 Freshman of the Week, notched her eighth assist of the season. 

    The Horned Frogs will be the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Conference tournament that begins on Sunday, October 31 in Round Rock, Texas. TCU (15-2-1, 6-1-1 in Big 12) will face the No. 8 seed Iowa State Cyclones at 11:30 a.m. The match will be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. 

    If the Frogs win this match, they will advance to the semifinals to play the winner of the No. 4 Oklahoma State vs No. 5 Texas Tech match on Thursday, November 4. The Big 12 Championship Game will be on Sunday, November 7.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

