Camryn Lancaster named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

Camryn Lancaster, freshman from from Mansfield, Texas, has been a key reason for TCU's continued success this season after losing legends Goalkeeper Emily Alvarado and midfielder Yazmeen Ryan to the professional ranks. While TCU's new starting Goalie Lauren Kellett has excelled in Alvarado's absence, on the offensive side of the field it has been Lancaster filling the void in attack left by last year's #6 overall pick in the National Women's Soccer League, Ryan.

Lancaster is not an attacking midfielder like Ryan but a true out-and-out winger with acceleration and quickness that has been giving TCU's opposition fits all year. The true freshman has been impossible to overlook since her first touch at the beginning of the year as Lancaster's movement and pace is electric. She can play on either side and is going to try to get past her marker and square the ball into the box, which she is able to do with more and more success each week.

On top of that, as she has become more comfortable with her game at the collegiate level she continues to gain the confidence to take the shot herself when the opportunity arises. Her decision making in that critical moment continues to improve, making her more dangerous week after week, and leading up to this weeks Big 12 freshman of the week honors for her performance against Kansas State.

Last Friday at TCU's final home game of the year in front of 2,680 and with a conference title on the line, Lancaster put it all together for her best game as a Horned Frog to date. She got the assist on a great team goal that ended with this beautiful give and go between herself and Messiah Bright.

Then in the second half with the Frogs having just tied the game back up at two a piece on Gracie Brian's goal, Lancaster would put in the game winner just 3 minutes later.

Lancaster is heating up at the right time for the Frogs, keeping alive the dream of back to back conference titles with the season finale tomorrow night in Lubbock [7:00p.m. Big 12 now on ESPN+]. No matter the outcome tomorrow night, TCU fans are grateful to have Camryn Lancaster on the roster for years to come.

