TCU Swimming & Diving: Men’s Team Places Second at Big 12 Championships

Both TCU men’s and women's swimming and diving teams competed last week at the Big 12 Championships in Morgantown, WV. The men’s team captured second place. Several team members earned individual medals and set new school records along the way.

Here are highlights from the four days of the competition:

Day One

David Ekdahl became the first diver in program history to win an individual championship since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012. He placed first on the 1-meter board with a school-record score of 388.50. He had previously set the school record earlier in the day in the preliminaries.

The women’s 200 medley relay set a school record with a time of 1:39.44. The team – Rylee Moore, Claire Chahbandour, Jeanne Dahmen, and Olivia Rhodes - finished third in the event.

Another school record was set in the men’s 800 freestyle relay. The team – Geremia Freri, Noah Cumby, Dusan Basic, and Luke DiMiceli – won second place with a time of 6:25.08

Day Two

Freri swam the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:16.93, which was a new school record, breaking the previous of 4:17.71 he set earlier in the season against USC. He finished fifth overall.

In the women’s 400 medley relay, the team came within 12 seconds of beating the school record. They swam a time of 3:39.26. The team consisted of Moore, Chahbandour, Dahmen, and Rhodes. Moore's start in the relay broke her own school record in the 100 backstroke, with a time of 53.46.

In the men’s 400 medley relay, the team of Stefan Varga, Janis Silins, Piotr Sadlowski, and Raphael Paiva Da Lima swam the second-fastest time in school history with a time of 3:09.08. They placed second overall.

Day Three

Ekdahl continued his winning streak from Day One. He won the silver medal on the 3-meter, breaking the school record with a score of 418.80.

Dahmen won a silver medal in the women's 100 butterfly with a time of 53.95, the second-fastest time in school history. Jaden Wuilliez also won a silver medal in the men’s 100 breaststroke with a time of 52.47.

Bronze medals went to Silins in the men’s 100 breaststroke with a time of 52.73, to Serena Gould in the women’s 200 freestyle with a time of 1:48.06, third-fastest in program history; and to Moore in the 100 backstroke with a time of 53.38, breaking the school record she set on Day Two.

Freri broke the school record, by over four seconds, in the 400 IM with a time of 3:45.18. He finished fourth overall.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the men’s team finished first with a time of 1:18.94. This team consisted of Wuilliez, Paiva, Jake Whitfield, and Cumby. Wuilliez’s start of 19.80 broke the school record in the 50 freestyle. The women’s team swam the second-fastest time in program history with a time of 1:31.73. This team consisted of Rhodes, Serena Gould, Lucia Simovicova, and Megan Morris.

Day Four

Continuing the strong week for TCU divers, Alec Hubbard and Faith Harms-Zacharias both placed third on platform with scores of 372.50 and 264.90, respectively. Harms-Zacharias' score was also good for a school record.

Moore placed second in the women's 200 backstroke. She finished the meet with two top-three finishes while being a part of three broken school records.

Freri shined in the 1650 freestyle as he finished third with an NCAA B cut time of 15:19.49. Also finishing third was Sadlowski, with his time of 1:47.49 in the 200 butterfly.

The women’s 400 freestyle relay team of Gould, Simovicova, Marlene Hirschberg, and Rhodes broke the school record with a time of 3:20.19. The men’s 400 freestyle team won a silver medal with a time of 2:53.55. Cumby’s start of 43.28 set a school record in the 100 freestyle and earned him an NCAA B cut.

The men’s team finished second with a total of 828. The women’s team finished third with a total of 587.

