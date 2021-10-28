Texas Rangers Visit TCU For Fall Scrimmage

After a year’s hiatus, the TCU Horned Frogs baseball team takes on the Texas Rangers instructional league team in a fall scrimmage. The game will take place Friday, October 29 at 6:00 p.m. at Lupton Field. Admission is free to everyone.

For fans who choose to attend, the baseball program is accepting shoe and cleat donations for sophomore Luke Savage's non-profit called "Blessed Feet," dedicated to helping those in need in the Dominican Republic.

To learn about about Blessed Feet, watch this video:

TCU baseball last played the Rangers in 2019, which ended up being the final game played at Globe Life Park. The Rangers instructional league team also took trips to Texas Tech, Dallas Baptist, and Baylor, but close out their fall collegiate play with TCU.

Making their Rangers debut include second-round pick Aaron Zavala, an outfielder from Oregon, and Yosy Galan, who hit 10 home runs in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League a season ago.

Last season, TCU finished 41-19 (17-7 Big 12), but was eliminated from the Fort Worth regional at the hands of Oregon State. The Texas Rangers finished the 2021 MLB season 60-102 and last place in the AL West.

Kirk Saarloos was named the TCU head baseball coach on June 15 after serving as the pitching coach since 2012. Saarloos pitched for the Astros, A’s, and Reds during his seven-year MLB career; he also pitched a no-hitter for the Astros in 2003. He succeeds Jim Schlossnagle, who served as head coach for TCU since 2003.

The pitching staff is the highlight for TCU– which posted a 4.13 team ERA, 45th in the nation.

Junior pitcher Austin Krob returns to the Horned Frogs this year after posting a 3.81 ERA and eight wins in 2021– tied for third-most in the Big 12 Conference. Other pitchers of note include junior Marcelo Perez and junior college transfer Connor Oliver.

Outfielder Porter Brown also returns to the team after batting 0.327 and hitting three home runs in 40 games last season as a freshman.

