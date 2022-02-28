TCU Beach Volleyball starting season off Red Hot!

On Day One, The Horned Frogs took care of business at the Seminole Beach Bash. No. 4 TCU beach volleyball begins the season, 2-0, after the first day of play in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday. The Horned Frogs defeated No. 12 Florida Atlantic, 4-1 and UAB, 5-0 for the first 2-0 start in the program’s eight-year history.

Three Horned Frog pairings delivered perfect days. Daniela Alvarez/Tania Moreno, Sutton MacTavish/Hailey Hamlett, and Megan Muret/Rochelle Scott each went undefeated in a thrilling start to the 2022 season.

Then on Day Two it was much the same as they dominated their competition all weekend long. The Horned Frogs defeated No. 8 Cal Poly, 3-2 and Southern Miss, 5-0 for the first perfect season opening weekend in the program's eight-year history.

Three Frogs won all four of their matches this weekend: Alvarez, Moreno, and Muret. Alvarez and Moreno posted the 4-0 record together as the No. 1 pairing, while Muret earned wins at No. 4 and No. 5 today to complete her perfect weekend.

Key points against No. 12 FAU:

Muret and Scott secured the first point for the Horned Frogs, winning in two sets at the No. 5 position: 21-11, 21-10. This is the duo's first win together as a pair and Muret’s first win as a Frog. Alvarez and Moreno won in two sets at No. 1: 21-18, 21-14. The Spanish Phenoms claim their 27th victory and 12th ranked win as a pair.

Key points against UAB:

MacTavish and Hamlett scored the first point for the Horned Frogs winning in two sets at the No. 3 position: 21-10, 21-9.

The duo advances to 2-0. 23 points is the largest margin of victory on the day by any Frog pairing. Alvarez and Moreno finished off a perfect day at the No. 1 position in a two-set victory: 21-10, 22-20. This is the duo's 28th career win as a pair, they improve to 2-0 on the season.

Key points against No. 8 Cal Poly:

Ana Vergara and Maria Gonzales secured the match for TCU by winning in two sets at the No. 4 position, 25-23, 21-16. The duo improves to 2-0 as a pair and in ranked wins. Gonzalez achieves her 12th ranked win as a Frog. This is the first meetup between the Horned Frogs and the Mustangs since 2019. TCU leads the series are 3-1.

Key points against Southern Miss:

Peyton Yamagata and Hayley Boll took the fifth point for TCU in a three-set victory at the No. 5 position: 18-21, 21-18, 15-11. This is the duo's first appearance and win together as a pair. Hayley Boll claims her first win of the season, Yamagata her second. This is the first time in program history that the Frogs have started a season 4-0. TCU achieves its second 5-0 victory of the season. The team improves to 3-2 in three-set matches.

