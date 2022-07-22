TCU Beach Volleyball: Meet Hailey Hamlett

Second in a series highlighting TCU student-athletes who are now Think NIL Ambassadors.

KillerFrogs wants you to get to know some of TCU's student-athletes before the 2022-23 seasons begin. KillerFrogs is a partner of Think NIL, a TCU collective. Think NIL's mission states that they are "committed to finding and creating Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for all TCU student-athletes. They recently announced eight new Ambassadors. As part of the partnership with KillerFrogs, we will be profiling many of these new Ambassadors.

It is a great honor to cover these sensational Horned Frog athletes and Think NIL ambassadors. The next athlete we will cover is TCU Beach Volleyball rising star, sophomore Hailey Hamlett. Hamlett is from Bulverde, Texas, where she attended New Braunfels Christian Academy. She is a Pre-Business major with hopes of becoming a Finance Major. Growing up, she said she did gymnastics for five years until she started volleyball. Hamlett believes gymnastics played a huge role in her success as a beach volleyball player because it helped her become more flexible and strong, as well as being creative and thinking outside of the box at a young age.

Hamlett says this is why she chose to attendant play for Texas Christian University:

“I chose TCU because I like the way the university treats their athletes and all the resources they are given to succeed athletically and academically. There are so many aspects to TCU that I love. The campus is beautiful, the students are friendly, and the staff is always there for you. TCU has a great academic reputation and offers many opportunities for students to get involved in on-campus activities or even off-campus organizations.”

Along with playing and practicing beach volleyball, studying is important as well. Her favorite place to work on assignments and study is either a coffee shop or the library on campus.

Along with her love for TCU, she also loves the Fort Worth area. Hamlett says, “I love the culture of Fort Worth. The city is very vibrant, with a lot of places to visit and see. I like that it is easy to get around and there are so many interesting things to do. I also really enjoy that the city has so many historical buildings and monuments, which help make it feel more authentic.”

Hamlett just qualified to represent the USA and compete against other countries for her age group. This is a huge accomplishment and moment to be proud of because It is a really hard tournament to qualify in, with all the best teams from all around the United States trying to compete for the top two spots. She has this advice for future athletes trying to decide where they want to attend college. “I think it is important to have a college visit. It is one of the best ways to get an idea of what college life is like, meet with the coaches and players, and get a feel for the campus. It is also important to take time to talk with the admissions staff about what type of student you are and what your goals are for college. You want to make sure that school is a good fit for you before making a decision about where you want to go.”

Hamlett is very excited about her new partnership with Think NIL, and this is what she has to say: "I am looking forward to a long-term partnership with Think NIL. I believe that this partnership will benefit both our business and our fan base in many ways. The reach of our brand is bigger than before because we have an opportunity to reach out to our followers through social media. This means that more people will be able to see what we are doing and hear about it from us as well as having a supportive community of people who are interested in what I do and want to see me succeed in the future!

She believes and claims that the NIL landscape has changed the life of student-athletes by allowing them to gain a better understanding of their rights and how to exercise them properly. It also has allowed athletes to gain a better understanding of what is expected of them as part of the team, including being accountable for their actions and behaviors. The final reason being that it has given them an opportunity to become more involved in their communities and have an impact on others around them.

Career Honors

Hamlett has found early success as a young athlete on the team and looks to continue what she has started. Here are her individual honors:

All-CCSA Freshman Team 2022

Selected JVA Best In Beach 2021

Selected AVCA All American First Team 2021

Ranked USAV #1 18u 2021

Selected P1440 All-Star First Team 2021

I am confident we will see Hamlett continue to grow and get to see where her talents will take her, wishing only the best throughout the rest of her career.

About Think NIL

Think NIL is a Fort Worth-based, fully staffed TCU collective led by a TCU Neeley School of Business Alumni and experienced Media & Entertainment Executive & Serial Entrepreneur, in addition to a former TCU Athletics administrative veteran

