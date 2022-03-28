TCU Beach Volleyball: Frogs Win All Five Matches at LSU Beach Invitational

The Horned Frogs just keep it going. If they keep going at this rate TCU might switch over from a football school to a beach volleyball school. The Horned Frogs must have land mines hidden in the sand because they been blowing away their competition non stop. No. 2 TCU beach volleyball (24-0) completed another perfect weekend at the LSU Beach Invitational in Baton Rouge.

For the second time this season, the Horned Frogs collected two-top 10 wins in the same weekend. TCU swept Tampa, 5-0, and defeated No. 6 LSU, 4-1, on Sunday after taking down No. 4 Florida State, for the second time this season, earlier in the weekend.

They have beaten so many ranked opponents. You can tell the chemistry with this team is absolutely phenomenal. They enjoy being around each other, and it shows on the court.

“It was a big test for the team to be playing at LSU," said head coach Hector Gutierrez when asked his thoughts about their recent play at LSU. "We have never beat them over here and with today’s victories, we get to go back home with a perfect record. The girls showed a lot of intensity and a lot of confidence today, playing at such a high level. I am really proud of everybody on this team because winning these matches haven’t been easy. We are enjoying every victory but it is important for us to take every match one match at a time.”

As the old saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. The usual pairs took care of business, as they always do. TCU took down two of the conference’s toughest competitors this weekend, No. 4 FSU and No. 6 LSU. Three Frog pairings took victories over both ranked opponents: Daniela Alvarez/Tania Moreno, Maria Gonzalez/Ana Vergara, and Megan Muret/Rochelle Scott. Alvarez and Moreno went 5-0 over the weekend, extending their program-record winning streak to 16. They haven’t lost a set throughout the streak (32-0). Gonzalez and Vergara took two three-set victories against the No. 4 pairings from FSU and LSU.

Here is how the weekend matches went:

Saturday, March 26

TCU 5 - Louisiana-Monroe 0

TCU 4 - Florida State 1

TCU 4 - Houston Baptist 1

Sunday, March 27

TCU 5 - Tampa 0

TCU 4 - LSU 1

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.