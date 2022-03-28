TCU Equestrian:  All the Pretty Horses

Surprising to exactly no one, Haley Schoolfield, senior Isabella Baxter, and sophomore Jessica McAllister highlighted the All-Big 12 Conference Team awards, the league announced on Saturday. Schoolfield was named head coach of the year while Baxter and McAllister were both designated riders of the year--for fences and horsemanship, respectively.

Additional to Baxter and McAllister being named to the All-Big 12 team, Reagan Rast, Sydney Berube, and Mattie Dukes also collected honors. Rast, a graduate student, earned all-conference recognition in fences, Berube, a sophomore, in flat, and Dukes, a junior, in horsemanship.

In so doing, TCU matched last year's five All-Big 12 honors in one season, the third most impressive turnout in program history, trailing only 2018, in which seven were selected, and 2015 and 2019, which garnered six.

Most impressively, Schoolfield's honor constitutes her second as head coach of the year, the first being her 2014 season. Schoolfield, in her ninth season with the Horned Frogs, has become the third coach in the Big 12 to earn multiple coach of the year awards, joining Oklahoma State's Larry Sanchez and Kansas State's Casie Maxwell.

Schoolfield commanded the Equestrian team to a 10-5 record, including a season-ending seven-match winning streak, all of which came at the expense of ranked opponents.

Baxter went 9-4 in fences, and in doing so, earned a team-high four Most Outstanding Performer accolades. She is TCU's fourth all-time Big 12 Fences Rider of the Year, the first since Rast won the honor in 2020.

McAllister led the Frogs with twelve wins this season, including eight victories and three Most Outstanding Performer accolades in horsemanship. She finished the regular season with a record of 12-2; her Big 12 Horsemanship Rider of the Year constitutes the second consecutive year she has been so honored. She is the first TCU athlete to earn rider two seasons in a row since Chantz Stewart was named Reining Rider of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

Berube went 9-3 in flat, earning one Most Outstanding Performer. She carded a season-high 90 in the event during a win against SMU.

Dukes went 9-3-1 in horsemanship, with three Most Outstanding Performer honors. She tallied a season-best score of 77 and earned one of her MOPs in a win against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma State in February.

Rast notched a 10-5 record in fences, with two MOPs. She tallied a season-best score of 88 against South Dakota State in October.

Baxter, Duke, and McAllister have been selected to the All-Big 12 twice. Baxter was selected in 2019 and Duke and McAllister enjoyed the honor last year. This is the first all-conference honor for Berube and Rast.

TCU is coming off a second-place finish in the Big 12 Championships. The Frogs will now await its seeding in the NCEA National Championships, which will be held April 14-16 in Ocala, Fla.

