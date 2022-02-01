Wild Horses:  TCU Equestrian Team Triumphs

The No. 10-ranked equestrian team are serious contenders, having bested No. 7 Delaware State on Thursday and No. 9 UT Martin on Saturday. Against Delaware State, they quite simply dominated, securing all four MOPs back-to-back through both competitions.

TCU vs. Delaware State

Thursday evening, TCU wiped out Delaware State, opening the evening with a clean sweep, 4-0, in Fences. Ashleigh Scully and Reagan Rast enjoyed their fifth victory on the season, scoring an 86 and 84, respectively. Isabella Baxter earned her highest score and third MOP on the season with an 87 on Fats. Sydney Berube earned her first career win, carding an 80 on Mabel.

In Flat, the Frogs fell to the Hornets 2-3. On Lina, Jacey Albaugh raked in her first MOP and high score in the event with an 84.5 Meanwhile, Scully is 4-4 on the season, with 74.5-65 win on Wiz.

TCU performed impressively in Reining, winning by 4-1. Shea Graham earned her first MOP with a 72-70.5 win on Snoop Dog. Giorgia Meadows, Madyson Buchanan, and Jessica McAllister earned their six, fifth, and third wins, respectively.

Finally, in Horsemanship, Mattie Dukes has proved a mighty asset, outscoring her opponent 76-73.5, and claiming the MOP for the event, rendering her record 7-0-1. Riding Gomer to victory, McAllister earned her eighth win on the season, 74-73. Meadows and Shea Graham both emerged victorious over their competitors with scores of 75-71 and 73.5-70.5, respectively.

Of their stellar night, Director of Equestrian, Haley Schoolfield, had this to say: "This was the strong start to the season we were looking for . . . It is a testament to the dedication that our athletes demand of themselves and their teammates."

TCU vs. UT Martin

No-10 TCU also performed spectacularly against No. 9 UT Martin on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, once again claiming all four MOPs.

The ladies won Fences 3-1. Graduate student, Reagan Rast outscored her opponent 86-68 on Mabel, securing her second MOP for this season. Winning 83-71 on Connor, Isabella Baxter rides at 5-3-0 on the season. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Scully won her sixth event on the season with scoring 86.

In Flat, the Frogs netted the Skyhawks 4-1, with two wins coming from Wynne Weatherly on Mac and Scully on Mabel, each with a score of 87. For the second time this season, Scully was named MOP. Sydney Berube won her second event this season, 82-67. Meanwhile, Jacey Albaugh enjoyed her fifth win in the event this season, with a clear victory, 84-73.5, on Casper.

TCU easily grounded the Skyhawks in Reining, 5-0, the second time this season TCU has swept the event, the first being against South Carolina. Jenna Welker earned her first MOP, winning 71.5-69. Mattie Dukes, winning 70-69, now stands at 6-3-0 in the event. The other three points were awarded to the Frogs by Shea Graham, Jessica McAllister, and Madyson Buchanan.

Finally, the Frogs proved triumphant in Horsemanship. Winning 76-75, Georgia Meadows won her first MOP of the season. Carding a 71.5 on George, Jessica McAllister won her ninth victory of the season. Mattie Dukes rides at 8-0-1 in the event with a 75-72.5 win on Jake.

Next up: The Horned Frogs will be facing No. 6 SMU in Dallas, at 11:00 am this Saturday morning.

