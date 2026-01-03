TCU men's basketball made a statement in their first Big 12 game of the season. The Frogs beat Baylor 69-63 behind strong defense to go to 1-0 in conference play this year.

This was TCU's first home win against the Bears since February 29, 2020. It was the first home game won by both teams in the rivalry since February 19, 2022.

Baylor came in with one of the most efficient offenses in the country, but TCU's defense was the story of the game. Jamie Dixon's squad held the Bears to 37 percent from the field and 24 percent from three-point range.

TCU trailed for just ten seconds the entire game when Baylor took a 19-18 lead with 6:57 to play in the first half. It was a very dominant effort for the home team in Schollmaier Arena as they looked like the better team throughout the game.

Micah Robinson led the Frogs with 13 points and 10 rebounds, the second double-double of his career. Xavier Edmonds (12), Liutauras Lelevicius (11), and David Punch (11) were the others in double figures for TCU.

The Horned Frogs out-rebounded Baylor 43-34 to remain undefeated when having more boards than their opponent all season. Coach Dixon has constantly emphasized the glass, especially with the loss of Malick Diallo for the season, so this was crucial in the win.

Baylor Reintroduces Nnaji, and the Crowd Reacts Immediately

The biggest story nationally in college basketball was Baylor center James Nnaji; however, Nnaji was controversially added midseason to Scott Drew's squad just two and a half years after getting drafted No. 31 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The seven-foot center was fed with boos from TCU fans all game in Schollmaier Arena. Nnaji finished with five points and four rebounds in 16 minutes for his college debut.

Postgame Press Conference Centers on Nnaji's Return

The postgame press conference was largely about this addition and the current state of college basketball. They were asked to share their thoughts about allowing professional players back into college and everything that comes with this decision.

Drew and Dixon both were in agreement that there needs to be more rules in place by the NCAA, and Baylor's addition of Nnaji showed a commitment by the university to do anything to make their team better.

“I just admire that they have the money to go do it.”



Jamie Dixon on Baylor’s addition of James Nnaji pic.twitter.com/7JlylOproQ — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) January 3, 2026

The full press conferences can be found below. The TCU Horned Frogs are 1-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2022-23 season.

