TCU Starts Big 12 Play by Flipping the Script on Baylor
In this story:
TCU men's basketball made a statement in their first Big 12 game of the season. The Frogs beat Baylor 69-63 behind strong defense to go to 1-0 in conference play this year.
This was TCU's first home win against the Bears since February 29, 2020. It was the first home game won by both teams in the rivalry since February 19, 2022.
Baylor came in with one of the most efficient offenses in the country, but TCU's defense was the story of the game. Jamie Dixon's squad held the Bears to 37 percent from the field and 24 percent from three-point range.
TCU trailed for just ten seconds the entire game when Baylor took a 19-18 lead with 6:57 to play in the first half. It was a very dominant effort for the home team in Schollmaier Arena as they looked like the better team throughout the game.
Micah Robinson led the Frogs with 13 points and 10 rebounds, the second double-double of his career. Xavier Edmonds (12), Liutauras Lelevicius (11), and David Punch (11) were the others in double figures for TCU.
The Horned Frogs out-rebounded Baylor 43-34 to remain undefeated when having more boards than their opponent all season. Coach Dixon has constantly emphasized the glass, especially with the loss of Malick Diallo for the season, so this was crucial in the win.
Baylor Reintroduces Nnaji, and the Crowd Reacts Immediately
The biggest story nationally in college basketball was Baylor center James Nnaji; however, Nnaji was controversially added midseason to Scott Drew's squad just two and a half years after getting drafted No. 31 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.
The seven-foot center was fed with boos from TCU fans all game in Schollmaier Arena. Nnaji finished with five points and four rebounds in 16 minutes for his college debut.
Postgame Press Conference Centers on Nnaji's Return
The postgame press conference was largely about this addition and the current state of college basketball. They were asked to share their thoughts about allowing professional players back into college and everything that comes with this decision.
Drew and Dixon both were in agreement that there needs to be more rules in place by the NCAA, and Baylor's addition of Nnaji showed a commitment by the university to do anything to make their team better.
The full press conferences can be found below. The TCU Horned Frogs are 1-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2022-23 season.
Postgame Press Conference
Cameron Carr and Scott Drew
Xavier Edmonds, Brock Harding, and Micah Robinson
Jamie Dixon
Recommended Articles
Powered by KillerFrogs.com
Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.Follow girimontenicky