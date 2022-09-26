TCU Equestrian:  Riders Of The Purple Sage

Skip to main content
No. 3 TCU defeats No. 2 Texas A & M after jaw-clenching tiebreaker
No one can say TCU's equestrian team doesn't know how to excite.  Last Friday, TCU secured its biggest win in the opening week of the 2022-23 season, fighting the Aggies to a 10-10 draw but gaining the edge in cumulative points (1521.5 to A & M's 1,452.5).  

A & M appeared worthy of their higher rank early in the meet, winning Flat with a total score of 4-1.  Riding Mr. P, Ashleigh Scully earned the highest score for the Horned Frogs with an 86.  Sydnie Young performed almost as impressively, with an 83 on Queen. 

However, TCU gained its momentum in Reining, winning the competition 3-2.  Shea Graham was the highest scoring Horned Frog with a 76.5 on Dreamer.  Giorgia Meadows was not far behind, with a 76 on Boss.  

TCU continued to impress during Fences, garnering a 3-2 victory.  Scully scored the event-winning point, with an 84 on Tempi.  Sydney Berube also delivered on Chapman, scoring an 82.  

Horsemanship proved equally close, but TCU eked out the win, 3-2.  Mattie Dukes earned the highest score of the event, with a 77.5 on Sally.  Meadows, meanwhile, almost matched her, with a 77 on Tucker. 

It was Western that saved the day for the Frogs, as TCU accumulated 738.5 points as against the Aggies' 650.5. 

Giorgia Meadows swept two MOPs--one in Horsemanship, the other in Reining.  Ashleigh Scully was awarded the MOP in Flat.  

Next Up:  The Horned Frogs will ride again on Thursday, taking on Delaware State in Dover.  

