TCU Equestrian:  Back In The Saddle

The No. 1-ranked Horned Frogs snatched two more victories last week against Delaware State and UT Martin.

TCU started strong against their host, Delaware State, winning 12-8. They hit the lead early with a victory in Fences, 4-1. Freshman Ally Manoog led the Frogs with a strong score of 80, 6 points above her competitor. Sydney Berube almost matched her with a 79, outscoring her own opponent by four points. Ashleigh Scully and Isabella Baxter also boasted victories.

In the Western Arena, TCU's good fortune continued; they increased their lead in Reining. Led by an MOP performance from junior Jessica McAllister, the Frogs furthered their lead by 3. Mattie Dukes triumphed over her opponent 70-69, while Giorgia Medows continued her win streak, 67-65.

Winning 7-3 going into Flat, the Frogs added another win, 3-2. Newcomer Victoria Zahorik earned the high score for TCU with an 87 and a 13-point spread. Graduate student Wynne Weatherly picked up her first win of the season with an 81. Ashleigh Scully's 83 proved the final point of the event.

The Frogs sealed the deal with Horsemanship. Junior Shea Graham defeated her opponent 75.5-73, picking up an MOP. Jessica McCallister also bested her opponent by 5.5 (73.5-68).

It was then time for the Frogs to take on No. 10-ranked UT Martin.

In Flat, Laurel Smith and Wynne Weathlerly both achieved scores of over 90, besting their respective opponents.

Horsemanship saw a strong ride by Mattie Dukes who triumphed over her competition 76.5-75.5, earning the first point for the Frogs in the event. Giorgia Medows earned yet another MOP, beating her opponent 77-73.5. Jessica McAllister posted a strong score of 74.5, which resulted in a tie. Ultimately, the Frogs won the event 2-1.

In Fences, TCU dominated 3-1. Ashleigh Scully garnered an MOP, earning a score of 84 and the win. Sydney Berube and Isabella Baxter ended the day 2-0 with respective scores of 83 and 81.

The Frogs proved themselves in Reining. Giorgia Medows earned a second MOP honor of the meet, outriding her opponent, 73-72.5. Jessica McAllister improved her winning streak to 3-0 on the season with a 69.5-65 victory. The Frogs finished the meet with a final score of 9-6, and are now 3-0 on the season.

Next up: The ladies will ride again on Friday, Oct. 21 to open the their Big 12 Conference schedule in Waco against Baylor.

