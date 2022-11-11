TCU Equestrian:  Even Cowgirls Get The Purple

No. 2 TCU gave its most commanding performance of the 2022-23 season last Thursday at Bear Creek Farms, demolishing Fresno State 16-1.

TCU accrued 1,622.25 combined points to Fresno's 1,466.

TCU's dominance began early, with a 6-1 lead in Fences and Reining before driving the win home with 5-0 sweeps in Flat and Horsemanship. Virtually all the MOPs went to TCU athletes. Sydney Berube and Ashleigh Scully were named MOP in Fences and Flat, respectively. Jessica McAllister and Shea Graham took home MOPs in Horsemanship and Reining, respectively.

TCU (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) is now in sole possession of first place in the conference standings with one meet remaining in the fall portion of the schedule.

The Horned Frogs have now won seven consecutive meets at home dating back to the 2021-22 season.

Beginning the meet, TCU won three of five possible points in Fences. The Horned Frogs totaled 414 points--their highest score across the four events.

Berube was the top performer, with 86 points, sealing the MOP. Isabella Baxter and Ella Bostwick followed suit, with respective scores of 84 and 79. Jordan Scelsa tied her Fresno opponent at 81 points. Scully matched Baxter with 84 points, but was narrowly beaten by the Bulldogs' Ana Bertozzi, whose 85 points proved the lone triumph for Fresno that day.

Sydnie Young was victorious in Flat, riding to a score of 71 points. Scully then contributed 81 points to win the MOP. Wynne Weatherly and Laurel Smith earned scores of 75 and 72, respectively. Victoria Zahorik secured the clean sweep with 68 points on a re-ride.

TCU's most impressive performance was in Reining and Horsemanship, in which they went 8-0.

Lannie-Jo Lisac proved the highest scorer in Reining, with 74 points. Giorgia Meadows and Graham were also triumphant, with scores of 73 and 72.5, respectively. Mattie Dukes and McAllister tied Fresno State with 73.5 points and 73 points, respectively.

Graham earned the second of her two victories of the day in Horsemanship, riding to a score of 73 points. Payton Boutelle earned TCU's second win, with a score of 73. Dukes, McAllister, and Meadows then finished Fresno State off with the Horsemanship sweep and meet victory. McAllister and Meadows matched Graham with 74.5 points. Dukes performed almost as impressively, with 74 points.

Next Up: TCU wraps up the fall portion of the season with a home meet vs. UC Davis at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.

