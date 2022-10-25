TCU Equestrian:  Hard Times

Skip to main content
https://gofrogs.com/news/2022/10/22/equestrian-no-1-tcu-falls-to-no-10-baylor-in-waco.aspx

No. 1 TCU Equestrian falls to No. 10 Baylor in Waco
Nothing stings quite as badly as a loss to Baylor.  There is nothing as a writer for KillerFrogs I hate as much as saying Baylor won anything, much less that Baylor beat us. 

Alas, this author must report that is what happened on Friday. 

The meet began with Fences, in which Ashleigh Scully scored the first point for the Frogs, besting her opponent 77-74.  Another point came TCU's way compliments of Jordyn Scelsa who defeated her Baylor competition by one point, 84-83. 

In the following event, Horsemanship, TCU's Mattie Dukes defeated her opponent 76-75.5.  Shea Graham followed suit, earning a 76 that garnered another point for the Frogs. 

Flat proved the Frogs' greatest weakness.  They lost 5-0.  But in the Western arena, beginning with Reigning, TCU proved their mettle, winning 3-2.  Giorgia Medows managed to earn a point for TCU, scoring a 70.5 as against Baylor's 67.  Jess McAllister and Mattie Dukes also gave superb performances for the Frogs, each earning a point, with respective scores of 69 and 72.

As we all know, one loss is hardly indicative of anything, and though it may be the case TCU loses its No. 1-ranked accolade, they will always be the best team in the country, a team whose victories I am honored to report and celebrate in.  I chose to write about them for a reason--they are the great, best kept secret in the mighty TCU athletic arsenal.    

Next Up:  The Horned Frogs will ride again this Friday, Oct 28th for their Big 12 home-opener against Oklahoma State.  

