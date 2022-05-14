God's Power: TCU FCA Student-Athletes

At TCU FCA's Night of Champions Banquet this year, Chauncey Franks spoke about the power of God and what's taking hold in the community, the state, and even the nation. Franks said "I truly believe that God has his hands on this University. That we can create a place where people who are in this world, right now, are feeling pain or are feeling like TCU could never be a place for them. TCU can touch the corners of this city but not only touch the corners of this city, the impact we can have can touch this state; not only touch this state but can touch this nation. I truly believe that when you have a unified group of what we've seen here at TCU when everyone is on board and everyone is running in the right direction, it is endless to what is going to take place."

Since 1954, FCA has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high, and youth levels to use the powerful platform of sport to reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ. For the first time, TCU FCA is hiring a full-time Fort Worth staff person to empower the TCU student-athletes to engage with the community. Student-athletes will walk the halls and locker rooms, of local schools, to share their faith. Can you imagine the effect a big ol' offensive lineman could have on the life of a young adult when sharing the story of his journey with God?

Kellton Hollins, the recipient of the Bob Lilly Student-Athlete of the Year award, says, "TCU FCA is a community of student-athletes who come together weekly to be encouraged in their faith and in their walk with Christ. The thing I like the most is the TCU FCA motto: No perfect people allowed. Regardless of where you are in life, you are welcome at FCA."

If you would like to get involved or support TCU FCA please visit their website here.

