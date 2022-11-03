TCU Golf: Women's Golf Update

The TCU Women's Golf team hosted The Battle at the Beach tournament this past week in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico. They had a pretty exciting a fun week as they placed second overall. The Lady Frogs shot 1-over in the final round but came up short of a very impressive LSU team that went 10-under to finish 14-under. TCU finished 8-under for the tournament.

Junior Lois Lau led the Horned Frogs at this tournament. For the third-straight round, she finished under par. Lau shot her career-best 11-under 202 overall. It was Lau's second top-five finish this season. Caitlyn Macnab also continued her outstanding season by finishing in the top five by shooting 6-under overall. She finished in fourth place after shooting 1-over in the final round. Sofia Barroso Sa also had a solid tournament and finished tied for 29th place with a score of 4-over 217. Trinity King finished tied for 40th place at 6-over. The Horned Frogs will be returning to action at the Match in the Desert on January 23 in Gold Canyon, Arizona

TCU Results:

2. TCU: 285 – 274 – 285 = 844 (-8) 2. Lois Lau: 68 – 65 – 69 = 202 (-11) 4. Caitlyn Macnab: 69 – 66 – 72 = 207 (-6) T29. Sofia Barroso Sa: 69 – 76 – 72 = 217 (+4) T40. Trinity King: 79 – 68 – 72 = 219 (+6) T81. Sabrina Nguyen: 81 – 75 – 76 = 232 (+19) *T87. Charlotte Cattaneo: 87 – 78 – 78 = 243 (+30) *competing as an individual

Team Results

1. LSU: 285 – 279 – 285 = 838 (-14)

2. TCU: 285 – 274 – 285 = 844 (-8)

T3. Vanderbilt: 284 – 288 – 280 = 852 (E)

T3. Ole Miss: 282 – 284 – 286 = 852 (E)

5. Mississippi State: 299 – 277 – 277 = 853 (+1)

6. Clemson: 296 – 282 – 280 = 858 (+6)

7. Houston: 286 – 289 – 287 = 862 (+10)

T8. Arkansas: 291 – 287 – 285 = 863 (+11)

T8. Baylor: 293 – 282 – 288 = 863 (+11)

10. North Texas: 289 – 294 – 285 = 868 (+16)

11. ETSU: 300 – 288 – 283 = 871 (+19)

12. Kansas: 298 – 295 – 287 = 880 (+28)

13. Wisconsin: 298 – 291 – 292 = 881 (+29)

14. Missouri: 303 – 293 – 287 = 883 (+31)

15. Kansas State: 295 – 295 – 298 = 888 (+36)

16. Charlotte: 309 – 290 – 893 = 893 (+41)

17. Rutgers: 307 – 298 – 296 = 901 (+49)

