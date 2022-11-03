Skip to main content
TCU Golf: Women's Golf Update

The TCU women's golf team had another successful tournament in Mexico

The TCU Women's Golf team hosted The Battle at the Beach tournament this past week in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico. They had a pretty exciting a fun week as they placed second overall. The Lady Frogs shot 1-over in the final round but came up short of a very impressive LSU team that went 10-under to finish 14-under. TCU finished 8-under for the tournament. 

Junior Lois Lau led the Horned Frogs at this tournament. For the third-straight round, she finished under par. Lau shot her career-best 11-under 202 overall. It was Lau's second top-five finish this season. Caitlyn Macnab also continued her outstanding season by finishing in the top five by shooting 6-under overall. She finished in fourth place after shooting 1-over in the final round. Sofia Barroso Sa also had a solid tournament and finished tied for 29th place with a score of 4-over 217. Trinity King finished tied for 40th place at 6-over. The Horned Frogs will be returning to action at the Match in the Desert on January 23 in Gold Canyon, Arizona

TCU Results:

2. TCU: 285 – 274 – 285 = 844 (-8)

2. Lois Lau: 68 – 65 – 69 = 202 (-11)

4. Caitlyn Macnab: 69 – 66 – 72 = 207 (-6)

T29. Sofia Barroso Sa: 69 – 76 – 72 = 217 (+4)

T40. Trinity King: 79 – 68 – 72 = 219 (+6)

T81. Sabrina Nguyen: 81 – 75 – 76 = 232 (+19)

*T87. Charlotte Cattaneo: 87 – 78 – 78 = 243 (+30)

*competing as an individual

Team Results

1. LSU: 285 – 279 – 285 = 838 (-14)

2. TCU: 285 – 274 – 285 = 844 (-8)

T3. Vanderbilt: 284 – 288 – 280 = 852 (E)

T3. Ole Miss: 282 – 284 – 286 = 852 (E)

5. Mississippi State: 299 – 277 – 277 = 853 (+1)

6. Clemson: 296 – 282 – 280 = 858 (+6)

7. Houston: 286 – 289 – 287 = 862 (+10)

T8. Arkansas: 291 – 287 – 285 = 863 (+11)

T8. Baylor: 293 – 282 – 288 = 863 (+11)

10. North Texas: 289 – 294 – 285 = 868 (+16)

11. ETSU: 300 – 288 – 283 = 871 (+19)

12. Kansas: 298 – 295 – 287 = 880 (+28)

13. Wisconsin: 298 – 291 – 292 = 881 (+29)

14. Missouri: 303 – 293 – 287 = 883 (+31)

15. Kansas State: 295 – 295 – 298 = 888 (+36)

16. Charlotte: 309 – 290 – 893 = 893 (+41)

17. Rutgers: 307 – 298 – 296 = 901 (+49)

