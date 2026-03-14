Fatal Shooting Delays Entry to Players Championship on Saturday

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Entry to the Players Championship was delayed Saturday morning due to a nearby fatal shooting that occurred Friday night at a Ponte Vedra Beach Walgreens.

The suspect fled onto PGA Tour property near the TPC Sawgrass Stadium course and stole a car.

Two people were killed and St John’s County Sheriff Rob Hardwick told local media that the suspect was at large throughout the night but was later apprehended near the Florida-Georgia border.

The PGA Tour announced just after 7:30 a.m. that admittance to the course would be delayed until 9 a.m. with tee times remaining the same for the third round.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated