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Fatal Shooting Delays Entry to Players Championship on Saturday

Tee times for the third round at TPC Sawgrass were not expected to be delayed after a shooting late Friday night in Ponte Vedra Beach.
Bob Harig|
Tee times for the third round of the Players Championship were not expected to be delayed after an early Saturday morning fatal shooting in Ponte Vedra Beach.
Tee times for the third round of the Players Championship were not expected to be delayed after an early Saturday morning fatal shooting in Ponte Vedra Beach. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Entry to the Players Championship was delayed Saturday morning due to a nearby fatal shooting that occurred Friday night at a Ponte Vedra Beach Walgreens.

The suspect fled onto PGA Tour property near the TPC Sawgrass Stadium course and stole a car.

Two people were killed and St John’s County Sheriff Rob Hardwick told local media that the suspect was at large throughout the night but was later apprehended near the Florida-Georgia border.

The PGA Tour announced just after 7:30 a.m. that admittance to the course would be delayed until 9 a.m. with tee times remaining the same for the third round.

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Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, “DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods” and “Tiger and Phil: Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry.” He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

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