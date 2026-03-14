Fatal Shooting Delays Entry to Players Championship on Saturday
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Entry to the Players Championship was delayed Saturday morning due to a nearby fatal shooting that occurred Friday night at a Ponte Vedra Beach Walgreens.
The suspect fled onto PGA Tour property near the TPC Sawgrass Stadium course and stole a car.
Two people were killed and St John’s County Sheriff Rob Hardwick told local media that the suspect was at large throughout the night but was later apprehended near the Florida-Georgia border.
The PGA Tour announced just after 7:30 a.m. that admittance to the course would be delayed until 9 a.m. with tee times remaining the same for the third round.
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Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, “DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods” and “Tiger and Phil: Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry.” He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.