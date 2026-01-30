TCU Golfer Earns Invite to 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

TCU women’s golf sophomore Camille Min-Gaultier from La Londe-les-Maures, France, will become the second TCU women’s golfer to compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament, following Caitlyn Macnab in 2022.

A stroll through the southern Georgia pines awaits



Congratulations, Camille. We'll see you at Augusta National Golf Club in April!#GoFrogs | @anwagolf pic.twitter.com/qZMlk2avDA — TCU Women's Golf (@TCUWomensGolf) January 22, 2026

This is a tremendous honor, as only 72 amateur players were selected to take a trip through the Georgia pines. The prestigious event will take place from April 1– 4 in Augusta, Georgia, and features a field of the world's top women’s amateurs. The French native will have the opportunity to play at a highly exclusive course where history has been made.

According to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur website, the event was formed on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley and was first played in 2019.

The event aims “to inspire greater interest and participation in the women’s game by creating a new, exciting, and rewarding pathway for these players to fulfill their dreams.”

The tournament will be a 54-hole stroke play format, with two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club. If Min-Gaultier makes the cut, she will be among the top 30 players who advance to the final round at the famous Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters Tournament.

The young TCU star is well on her way to becoming one of the best TCU Women's golfers of all time. She has already earned many honors and set many records in just a short time at TCU.

She earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors and became the Horned Frogs’ ninth WGCA All-American in 2024–25. She also ranks second in program history in career scoring average (71.9) and has posted the fifth-most sub-70 rounds of any TCU player, with 12. Min-Gaultier has finished as runner-up in four of her 16 starts as a Horned Frog and has placed no lower than 25th in any tournament while at TCU. She has been ranked as high as 49th in the Scoreboard individual player rankings and is currently No. 51 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

She is only a sophomore and is already showing tremendous growth. The sky is the limit for her success. With many more honors likely on the way, she is just getting started.

You can catch her in action live on air on the Golf Channel on April 1-2. NBC Sports will provide final-round coverage on Saturday, April 4th.

You can already bet she is hard at work on her game as she and her team begin the spring half of their 2025–26 season. They will compete in their first tournament on Jan. 30–31 at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club in Mexico.

