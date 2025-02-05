TCU Indoor Track and Field: UW/JD Martin Invitational Recap
This past weekend, TCU Track and Field set two program records at the UW Invitational.
Tabitha Ngao picked up right where she left off by setting a program record as she won the 800m dash. The win marks the second time Ngao has won the event, including breaking the Texas A&M facility record for the event. Ngao now holds the TCU program record, narrowly beating Gracie Morris' record that was set last year.
TCU also took home the program record for the Men's Distance Medley Relay, beating the previous record by a full 10 seconds with a time of 9:40.89. The relay included Drew Oliver, Jordan Parker, Giovouni Henry, and Mohamed Kowa now hold the second fastest time for the event in the NCAA in the indoor season.
Switching over to the mile time, Anastacia Gonzalez took 5 seconds off of her season-best time clocking a 4:44.81. Gonzalez's time marks her the 4th best time in TCU program history. Drew Oliver and Mohamed Kowa also finished with personal best times. Both times rank among the best in program history with Oliver moving in 3rd with a 4:02.50, while Kowa now ranks 4th in the program with a 4:06.27.
The women's DMR team, run by Ngao, Gonzalez, Kelaiah Daniyan, and Georgia Scott, impressed this weekend as they took 1st place on Friday night with a time of 1:47.47, which is the 2nd best time in program history and 12th in the country.
Lloyd Frilot made some noise this weekend by coming within half a second of the best 800m time in program history clocking a 1:47.47. Frilot also now ranks 16th in the nation in the event this season.
At the JD Martin Invitational, TCU picked up 4 event wins during the weekend. Gabby Martin finished 1st in the 3000m, Alleah Krote took the win in the 60m hurdles, Clay Macdonald took 1st in the 800m event, and Sasha Crawford finished 1st in the women's 800m.
The Frogs are back in action this weekend in Albuquerque as they'll compete in the New Mexico Classic.
