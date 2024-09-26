TCU Men's and Women's Golf Teams Both Secure Top Ten Finishes
TCU Men's Golf Update:
The TCU Men’s golf team competed in the Valero Texas Collegiate at TPC San Antonio, finishing ninth overall. The Horned Frogs started strong, beginning the final day in fifth place, but a 4-over round allowed Georgia, SMU, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt to hop over them. Despite the setback, TCU completed the tournament at 5-under par.
Third-ranked Oklahoma claimed the tournament title with an impressive 30-under par finish. In an exciting playoff, Ben James of Virginia beat out Auburn's Josiah Gilbert to earn an exemption into next season's Valero Texas Open.
For the second straight tournament, Scott Roden led TCU, finishing 3-under and tying for 17th place. Roden recorded five birdies and shot an even-par round on Monday. Jack Beauchamp, who started the final day in sixth place, finished 4-over in the last round, ending up tied for 24th at 1-under overall. Joe Pagdin and Toby Wilt each carded a 2-over 74. Pagdin concluded the tournament 1-over, tying for 35th place, while Wilt finished 2-over, tying for 44th.
Freshman Charlie Wylie had a standout performance, posting the best round of his collegiate career. An eagle on the par-4 17th brought him to 2-under for the back nine, resulting in an even-par 72 for the day. He finished the tournament 6-over. Aidan Dortch, competing individually, shot 10-over overall.
The Horned Frogs will return home and host the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational from September 30 – October 1 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Monday’s first round will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Go support them as admission and parking are free.
TCU RESULTS:
9. TCU: 284 – 283 – 292 = 859 (-5)
T17. Scott Roden: 71 – 70 – 72 = 213 (-3)
T24. Jack Beauchamp: 70 – 69 – 76 = 215 (-1)
T35. Joe Pagdin: 70 – 73 – 74 = 217 (+1)
T44. Toby Wilt: 73 – 71 – 74 = 218 (+2)
T63. Charlie Wylie: 73 – 77 – 72 = 222 (+6)
* T74. Aidan Dortch: 74 – 77 – 75 = 226 (+10)
* Competing as an individual
TEAM RESULTS:
1. #3 Oklahoma: 834 (-30)
2. Ole Miss: 840 (-24)
T3. #1 Auburn: 845 (-19)
T3 #5 Virginia: 845 (-19)
5. #6 Vanderbilt: 850 (-14)
T6. Georgia: 853 (-11)
T6. SMU: (-11)
8. #11 Tennessee: 854 (-10)
9. TCU: 859 (-5)
10. Mississippi State: 864 (E)
11. #18 LSU: 867 (+3)
12. Clemson: 868 (+4)
T13. UTSA: 891 (+27)
T13. East Tennessee State: 891 (+27)
TCU Women's Golf Update:
The TCU Women's Golf Team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, for the Schooner Fall Classic, where four Horned Frogs posted even or under-par rounds, securing a strong fourth-place finish overall.
TCU Concluded the tournament with an even-par round and finished at 3 under overall. The tournament was originally set to 54 holes but was shortened to 36 holes after thunderstorms blew into Norman.
Freshman Camille Min-Gaultier led the way for the Horned Frogs, tying for 11th place with a 2-under finish. She set a collegiate personal best with a 67 on Monday, marking the first sub-70 round of her career. Min-Gaultier tallied five birdies—three of which came on the front nine—tying for the team high. The La Londe-les-Maures, France native delivered an impressive performance.
Kirstin Angosta also delivered a strong performance, finishing under par and tying for 16th place. After starting the final day in third following a stellar 4-under opening round, Angosta secured her second consecutive top-20 finish and the third of her TCU career. She has been impressive throughout her two years with the Horned Frogs, placing inside the top 30 in six of her nine collegiate starts.
Sofia Barroso Sá and Gracie McGovern both posted even-par scores in rounds one and three, finishing tied for 19th place overall. Barroso Sá was in excellent form, sitting at 4-under through 11 holes, which propelled her into third place, just one stroke off the lead. Unfortunately, a triple bogey on the 13th hole ended her hopes for a second career medal.
Meagan Winans finished 7-over and tied for 63rd place overall. Despite the tough finish, she matched her teammate Camille Min-Gaultier for the team high in birdies, with both recording four each in rounds one and three.
TCU finished the tournament just six strokes behind champion Houston. Auburn and Florida State rounded out the top three behind Houston in the final standings. TCU's performance will likely help build their postseason resume. The Horned Frogs placed above six big 2024 NCAA Tournament participants, including fellow Big 12 teams Kansas State, Iowa State, and Oklahoma State. The Horned Frogs have now placed sixth or better in each of its three tournaments in 2024-25.
TCU will have a whole month break before returning to action at the Jim West Challenge on October 20-21 at Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Texas. The Horned Frogs set a program record for low round vs. par at the event in 2023.
TCU Individual Leaderboard:
T11. Camille Min-Gaultier (-2, 71-67 = 138)
T15. Kirstin Angosta (-1, 66-73 = 139)
T19. Sofia Barroso Sá (E, 70-70 = 140)
T19. Gracie McGovern (E, 70-70 = 140)
T63. Meagan Winans (+7, 72-77 = 147)
Team Leaderboard:
1. Houston (-9, 276-275 = 551)
2. Auburn (-7, 273-280 = 553)
3. Florida State (-6, 284-270 = 554)
4. TCU (-3, 277-280 = 557)
5. Oklahoma (-2, 283-275 = 558)
6. Kansas State (+1, 292-269 = 561)
T7. Iowa State (+4, 279-285 = 564)
T7. Oklahoma State (+4, 293-271 = 564)
T9. Wisconsin (+8, 282-286 = 568)
T9. Tulane (+8, 285-283 = 568)
11. Virginia Tech (+12, 292-281 = 572)
12. North Texas (+13, 286-287 = 573)
13. Tulsa (+15, 287-288 = 575)
14. Oral Roberts (+18, 291-287 = 578)
15. Texas State (+26, 293-293 = 586)
16. Florida Atlantic (+38, 294-304 = 598)
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.