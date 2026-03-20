TCU Women's Basketball Flies Into NCAA Tournament Second Round

Guard Olivia Miles notched career triple-double No. 12 and guard Taylor Bigby scored a career-high 27 points as No. 3 seed TCU women’s basketball cruised to an 86-40 win over No. 14 UC San Diego in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“I thought the energy, the enthusiasm, the spirit was at an elite level,” TCU head coach Mark Campbell said. “I thought ‘Liv really got us started and set the tone from the beginning. And then there were special performances up and down the roster.”

The Horned Frogs showed little rust after a 12-day window between their last game in the Big 12 tournament and today’s game. The win extended TCU’s winning streak inside Schollmaier Arena to 43 games and brought it a step closer toward a second straight trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

TCU will face the winner of No. 6 Washington v. No. 11 South Dakota State on Sunday, March 22. At the time of publishing, that game was in progress, and Sunday’s game time had not been announced.

Miles Claims Another Triple-Double

Miles not only recorded her sixth triple-double of the season - and the first during a NCAA Tournament game by a Big 12 player - but she logged a TCU single-game record 14 assists and a career-high 16 rebounds. She finished with 12 points, but had just four in the first half. By that point, she already had a 10-rebound, 10-assist double-double.

“I think I was finding people early and I literally told Mark, I was like, if I go out there and I have zero points and 20 assists, like, I'll be just as happy,” Miles said.

Most career triple-doubles by a Big 12 player (6).



And she did it in a season.#GoFrogs | @oliviamiles06 pic.twitter.com/OAWmIgthin — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) March 20, 2026

The triple-double officially came with 4:42 left as Miles knocked down a 3-pointer. She was subbed out right after the triple went through. The 3-pointer also tied Miles with former TCU guard Hailey Van Lith for the single-season points record (680).

Amidst all achievements, the Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Year has snagged this season, including her first career first-team All-American nod and TCU’s single-season assist record, Campbell said this was Miles’ best game as a Horned Frog.

Miles arrived in Fort Worth over the summer after an all-American career at Notre Dame. She decided to forgo the WNBA draft to play one more year at the collegiate level, this time in a pick-and-roll system similar to what she would experience at the professional level.

Campbell had already proven he could take an elite guard to the next level. Van Lith, an LSU transfer, went No. 10 to the Chicago Sky in last year’s WNBA draft following a resurgent season at TCU.

The “leap of faith” each guard took, and all 18 transfer portal players who have come since Campbell’s arrival in Fort Worth, have put TCU on the national stage. Miles is the latest success story and is a player whom Campbell has enjoyed coaching as she grows on and off the court.

“To watch her lose herself in the journey and it unfolded again, it happened last year, it's just so special,” Campbell said. “Her leadership growth from the beginning of this season till now is something I'm probably the most proud of, of watching her do that. To take ownership of this group, to pour herself in, and that takes a process to trust and to put your guard down.”

When Miles decided to return to college, people questioned whether it was a smart move. Miles shut out the doubters and surrounded herself with people who could help turn this year into something special.

“Anything could have happened this year, and I made sure that I was on the right side of it, and I had just an incredible support system that allowed me to play free and find my joy back,” Miles said. “And that's why you're seeing these results.”

Taylor Bigby Goes Off

Bigby stole the show midway through the second quarter with four straight 3-pointers. The last one came on a fastbreak, push-ahead pass from Miles to give TCU a 44-15 lead and force a timeout.

“I think part of it is this one right here finding me,” Bigby said of her performance while nudging Miles. “And then just confidence and just being in the right spots at the right time. And Mark talks to me about hunting shots all the time, and that's kind of what I was doing in the first half, and they just kept losing me.”

Bigby made TCU’s first and last buckets of the game and kept the 3-pointers coming throughout the second half. She made 8-of-10 shots from the field, including 7-of-9 from three.

Taylor Bigby was EN FUEGO 🔥



· 27 pts (career high)

· 7-9 from deep

· Most 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game by a TCU player#GoFrogs | @taylor_bigby pic.twitter.com/vYOiQEvOnC — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) March 20, 2026

Other Key Stats and Scorers

TCU forward Marta Suarez and center Clara Silva both recorded double-doubles. Suarez scored 11 points and snagged 10 rebounds while Silva had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Silva also had four blocks. Guard Veronica Sheffey tacked on 12 points, with nine coming in the second half.

UC San Diego forward Erin Condron scored a team-high 12 points alongside six rebounds and two blocks. No other Triton scorer had more than seven points.

TCU held UC San Diego to 23% shooting (15-of-66) while nailing 49% (32-of-65) from the field and finished with 23 assists on those 32 made shots.

Silva and fellow 6-7 center Kennedy Basham combined for six blocks to set the defensive tone.

“They're so long and athletic and mobile, they're hard to score over,” Campbell said. “And that's been the case all year. We've been one of the best defensive field goal percentage teams in college basketball, and it's really those two that anchor all of it.”

How It Went Down

TCU led from the opening tip, using a trio of 3-pointers from Bigby and Suarez to take a 9-2 lead, which increased to 11-2 on a pick-and-roll bucket from Miles to Silva.

Suarez ended the quarter a perfect 3-of-3 from deep and the Horned Frogs built up a 24-12 advantage as guard Donovyn Hunter dropped in a driving layup at the buzzer. TCU could have led by more after one quarter, but had missed several layups.

The Horned Frogs' selfless playing style opened up more easy shots as the second quarter started, with Suarez, Silva, and Miles dropping in three straight layups to build a 30-12 lead. At that point, TCU had 11 assists on 13 made shots.

Bigby then took over to really put away the Tritons.

The Horned Frogs built up a 48-25 halftime lead and kept rolling in the second half as they outscored the Tritons 38-15. TCU ended the game on a 19-0 scoring run.

With the win secured, TCU moves on to Round 2 with momentum and a home crowd fully behind them. The frogs will be back on the dloow in Fort Worth on Sunday, with tip time to be announced, but the energy inside the Sch9llmaier isn't going anywhere. If this first showing was any indication, TCU looks more than ready for what's next.