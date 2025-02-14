TCU Men's Golf: Earns Runner-Up Finish at Palmas del Mar Collegiate
The Horned Frog Men's Golf team traveled to Humacao, Puerto Rico, where they had a very successful first tournament of the spring. They earned runner-up at the Palmas del Mar Collegiate that concluded play on Tuesday. TCU started their final round four strokes ahead of the Arkansas Razorbacks with about six holes remaining per individual. However, the Razorbacks were able to track down the Horned Frogs by shooting seven under in the final round as a team. TCU finished their final round 3-under and finished 19-under for the tournament with the help of two top-10 finishes.
It was Senior Joe Pagdin who led the Horned Frogs with a score of 8-under. This earned him third place overall, which was his best of the season. It was Pagdin’s sixth straight round under par.
Jack Beauchamp was the next best finisher out of the bunch as he placed seventh for the second-straight tournament. He finished the tournament at four under.
Freshman Charlie Wylie was able to get into the top 15 with a solid final round. He shot 2 under in the final round. He finished a season-best 3 under which allowed him to tie for 11th.
Freshman Hudson Wilt rounded up the top for the Horned Frogs by shooting a season-best 2 under, which was enough to tie for 15th.
The Horned Frogs had an excellent spring debut, and are in a great position to have a great spring season. They will return to action on February 24-26 at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.
TCU RESULTS
2. TCU: 281 – 279 – 285 = 845 (-19)
3. Joe Pagdin: 67 – 70 – 71 = 208 (-8)
T7. Jack Beauchamp: 71 – 69 – 72 = 212 (-4)
T11. Charlie Wylie: 72 – 71 – 70 = 213 (-3)
T15. Hudson Wilt: 71 – 71 – 72 = 214 (-2)
T28. Toby Wilt: 72 – 69 – 76 = 217 (+1)
* T38. Scott Roden: 71 – 74 – 75 = 220 (+4)
* Competing as an individual
TEAM RESULTS
1. Arkansas – 843 (-21)
2. TCU – 845 (-19)
3. Michigan – 853 (-11)
4. Kennesaw State – 854 (-10)
5. Indiana – 860 (-4)
6. UNCG – 863 (-1)
7. Nebraska – 866 (+2)
7. North Texas – 866 (+2)
9. Maryland – 868 (+4)
10. Rutgers – 873 (+9)
11. Boston College – 877 (+13)
12. Virginia Tech – 885 (+21)
13. Butler – 888 (+24)
14. Drexel – 908 (+44)
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.