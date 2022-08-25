Skip to main content
TCU Men's Golf: 2022-2023 Schedule Released

TCU Athletics

TCU Men's Golf: 2022-2023 Schedule Released

Coach Bill Montigel and the TCU Horned Frog Men's Golf team look to improve and have a great season

TCU Athletics recently released the 2022-23 TCU Men's golf schedule. The Horned Frogs will compete in 12 tournaments, including the Big 12 tournament. Along with competing, TCU will host and play in the newly-named Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational on October 3rd and 4th at the prestigious Colonial Country Club just seconds down the road from TCU. Some of the nation's top collegiate golfers and teams will tee it up at the invitational. The invitational is right before the Big 12 tournament, so the Frogs will look to get their games in great shape and squared away. The Frogs begin their season on September 7th and 8th at the Frederica Cup in St. Simons Island, Georgia. TCU will end their fall season at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, played at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.

The Frogs will kick it back up in the Spring in Hawaii for the 31st time in the last 32 seasons at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Waimea. The final regular season tournament will be this season's Big 12 Championship as it returns to Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas, on April 24-26. The Frogs had finished in the top five in the last three Big 12 Championships and were fourth when the championship was last held at Prairie Dunes in 2021.  

TCU Men's golf has a packed schedule this season with many challenging competitors and teams that they will face. Also, look to see the Horned Frogs Tee it Up in person at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club. Also, keep up with the team to see how Coach Bill Montigel and Coach Adrien Mork have prepared them.

2022-23 TCU Men's Golf Schedule

Sept. 7-8  - Frederica Cup - St. Simons Island, Georgia
Sept. 23-24  - William H. Tucker Intercollegiate - Albuquerque, New Mexico
Oct. 3-4 - Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational - Fort Worth, Texas
Oct. 17-19 - Big 12 Match Play Tournament - Hockley, Texas
Feb. 8-10 - Amer Ari Intercollegiate - Waimea, Hawaii
Feb. 20-22 - The Prestige - La Quinta, California
Feb. 26-28 - Southern Highlands Collegiate - Las Vegas, Nevada
March 13-14 - Grand Canyon Invitational - Phoenix, Arizona
March 26-27 - Seahawk Intercollegiate - Wilmington, North Carolina
April 3-4 - Wyoming Cowboy Classic - Scottsdale, Arizona
April 10-11 - The Aggie Invitational - Bryan, Texas
April 24-26 - Big 12 Championship - Hutchinson, Kansas
May 15-17 - NCAA Regional
May 26-31-  NCAA Championship

Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitation Field

Teams Competing
Arizona State
Florida
Georgia
Georgia Tech
North Carolina
Oklahoma*
Oklahoma State*
Oregon
Pepperdine
Stanford
Texas*
TCU
Texas Tech*
USC
Vanderbilt
Wake Forest

*Big 12 Opponents

