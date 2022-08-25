TCU Men's Golf: 2022-2023 Schedule Released

TCU Athletics recently released the 2022-23 TCU Men's golf schedule. The Horned Frogs will compete in 12 tournaments, including the Big 12 tournament. Along with competing, TCU will host and play in the newly-named Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational on October 3rd and 4th at the prestigious Colonial Country Club just seconds down the road from TCU. Some of the nation's top collegiate golfers and teams will tee it up at the invitational. The invitational is right before the Big 12 tournament, so the Frogs will look to get their games in great shape and squared away. The Frogs begin their season on September 7th and 8th at the Frederica Cup in St. Simons Island, Georgia. TCU will end their fall season at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, played at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.

The Frogs will kick it back up in the Spring in Hawaii for the 31st time in the last 32 seasons at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in Waimea. The final regular season tournament will be this season's Big 12 Championship as it returns to Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas, on April 24-26. The Frogs had finished in the top five in the last three Big 12 Championships and were fourth when the championship was last held at Prairie Dunes in 2021.

TCU Men's golf has a packed schedule this season with many challenging competitors and teams that they will face. Also, look to see the Horned Frogs Tee it Up in person at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club. Also, keep up with the team to see how Coach Bill Montigel and Coach Adrien Mork have prepared them.

2022-23 TCU Men's Golf Schedule

Sept. 7-8 - Frederica Cup - St. Simons Island, Georgia

Sept. 23-24 - William H. Tucker Intercollegiate - Albuquerque, New Mexico

Oct. 3-4 - Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational - Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 17-19 - Big 12 Match Play Tournament - Hockley, Texas

Feb. 8-10 - Amer Ari Intercollegiate - Waimea, Hawaii

Feb. 20-22 - The Prestige - La Quinta, California

Feb. 26-28 - Southern Highlands Collegiate - Las Vegas, Nevada

March 13-14 - Grand Canyon Invitational - Phoenix, Arizona

March 26-27 - Seahawk Intercollegiate - Wilmington, North Carolina

April 3-4 - Wyoming Cowboy Classic - Scottsdale, Arizona

April 10-11 - The Aggie Invitational - Bryan, Texas

April 24-26 - Big 12 Championship - Hutchinson, Kansas

May 15-17 - NCAA Regional

May 26-31- NCAA Championship

Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitation Field

Teams Competing

Arizona State

Florida

Georgia

Georgia Tech

North Carolina

Oklahoma*

Oklahoma State*

Oregon

Pepperdine

Stanford

Texas*

TCU

Texas Tech*

USC

Vanderbilt

Wake Forest



*Big 12 Opponents

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.