TCU Swimming and Diving:  Teams receive Scholar All-American Recognition

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected both TCU men's and women's swimming and diving teams for Scholar All-America honors.

Requirements to be selected as Scholar All-America include: having a CSCAA membership, achieving a 3.0 grade point average or higher, being nominated by a CSCAA member or their designee.

The women have received this honor for a whopping 55 semesters in a row. To put that in perspective, the TCU women's swimming and diving team has been selected as Scholar All-Americans for 27.5 consecutive years--every semester since 1995, longer than the vast majority of undergraduate students at TCU have been alive. Last semester, they earned a cumulative 3.45 (meaning the average student on TCU's women's swimming and diving team are in cum laude territory--this as an average).

The TCU men's swimming and diving team also performed impressively, earning a 3.24.

The Horned Frogs were one of 450 teams to receive this honor.

CSCAA Executive Director, Greg Earhart, emphasized TCU's achievement, stressing that "Coach Winchester is one of our sports' up-and-comers and you're seeing it here. These 62 men and women are some of the best ambassadors that TCU and the Big XII could ask for."

The teams were selected on the basis of their Fall grade-point averages and represent 18,029 student athletes.

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), founded in 1922, is the nation's first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving, with a focus on leadership, advocacy, academic excellence, and professional development.

