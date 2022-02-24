TCU Women’s Rifle Earns NCAA Championship Spot

This season has been one of record-breaking performances by the TCU women’s rifle team. The work this team has done earned them yet another berth in the upcoming NCAA Rifle Championships. This will be the 16th consecutive year that the Horned Frogs are one of the eight teams competing.

Last year, TCU won the air rifle portion of the championship. The Frogs have won the national championship three times (2010, 2012, and 2019). The competition will be held March 11-12 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

The field of eight teams also includes Air Force, Alaska, Kentucky, Murray State, Navy, Ole Miss, and West Virginia. TCU has faced a couple of these teams this season. In November, the Frogs lost a nail-biter to West Virginia, losing by one point. And just last week, the Frogs faced Air Force in two different meets. On Thursday, they lost by 16 to the Falcons, then beat them by eight on Saturday.

TCU enters the championship ranked first in air rifle with an average score of 2,381.5. The Frogs rank fourth in team smallbore average at 2,342.5. They are also ranked second in the team aggregate average at 4,724.

TCU’s record-breaking performance came last month in a meet with Ohio State. The team set the program’s record in smallbore (2,358), air rifle (2,394), and aggregate score (4,752). Abigail Gordon, Stephanie Allan, and Anne White all set personal records in smallbore. White and Allan went on to set career-highs in air rifle.

Another member of the team, Stephanie Grundsoee, has also set multiple personal records throughout the season. She has been in the Top 10 individually in smallbore, air rifle, and aggregate score the entire season.

