TCU Soccer: Eric Bell Named 2025 College Soccer Coach of the Year
Upon earning his third Big 12 Coach of the Year honor in 2024, head coach Eric Bell was named the 2025 College Soccer Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches Black Soccer Coaches Community.
It is Bell’s third coach of the year honor, marking the fourth time in program history a TCU head coach has received the award (David Rubinson - 1997).
In his 13th season as head coach of TCU Women’s Soccer Bell led the program to an unbeaten record of 9-0-2 in the Big 12 to clinch the Big 12 regular season title. It is the third time in five years that TCU has won the Big 12 regular season.
The Frogs went unbeaten in conference play this season and finished the season 17-4-2, further going unbeaten at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium. The Frogs also punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament for the eighth time in the last nine seasons.
Ranking as the second all-time winningest coach in program history with a record of 149-81-40, Bell continues to set the standard for TCU Women’s Soccer on and off the pitch.
