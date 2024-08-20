TCU Soccer: Frogs Defeat Alabama and Charlotte to Start the Season
It’s a new season for the Eric Bell and TCU Women’s Soccer and the Horned Frogs have jumped out to a brilliant start.
A season-opening victory against No. 20 Alabama kicked off the campaign. Thursday night fans at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium were treated to a dominant and one-sided 3-0 victory.
Graduate transfer Caroline Kelly grabbed the first goal of the season after weaving her way into the penalty area. As she tight-roped with the endline, Kelly neatly slid a shot past the near post of goalkeeper Coralie Lallier.
Just six minutes later the Frogs doubled their advantage as Oli Peña answered the call. After combining with Sara Brocious, Peña laced a right-footed shot along the ground to the far post to give TCU a 2-0 lead in the 34th minute.
The Frogs added a third, this time courtesy of Seven Castain. Upon receiving a through ball from Peña, Castin tidily curled a shot past Lallier to extend the lead to 3-0.
It was a quick turnaround for TCU Women’s Soccer as they subsequently traveled to North Carolina to take on UNC Charlotte.
Castain opened the scoring with a left-footed scorcher that found the roof of the net in the 13th minute. Lauren Memoly nabbed her first goal of the campaign with a strike from beyond the box. She was able to just sneak it under the woodwork, using the bottom side of the crossbar to put TCU ahead 2-0.
TCU continued to control the affair against Charlotte and put the final touches on with a goal from AJ Hennessey.
Through the season’s first two games, TCU has totalled 49 shots. Despite the roster turnover, the potent attack remains. In terms of the defense? Well, TCU has registered two clean sheets to open 2024.
While the season is still young, the Frogs are off to a remarkable and promising start. TCU will have a week before their next match, a rematch of the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA Tournament with Notre Dame. The Frogs will travel to South Bend, IN to take on the Fighting Irish on Sunday, August 25.
