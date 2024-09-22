TCU Soccer: Frogs defeat BYU and Arizona
It was a successful week for Eric Bell and the Horned Frogs as TCU picked up wins against both the BYU Cougars and the Arizona Wildcats.
Thursday, the Frogs put four past the Cougars. BYU opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but Seven Castain equalized from the spot in the 31st minute. TCU took a 2-1 lead going into the half after Caroline Kelly found the go-ahead goal.
Four minutes into the second half, Kelly doubled the Frogs’ advantage and secured a brace after converting from the spot to give TCU a 3-1 lead. Seven minutes later, freshman midfielder Morgan Brown scored her first career collegiate goal to put the Frogs ahead 4-1.
Sunday afternoon, the Frogs hosted the Arizona Wildcats. TCU completely dominated Arizona and outshot the visitors 15 to three. TCU had five shots on goal and finally found the breakthrough in the 67th minute with a goal from Caroline Kelly–her fifth goal of the season.
Kelly has now scored four goals in the last three games as TCU rides a three game winning streak and a four game unbeaten run.
The Frogs will hit the road and face the Houston Cougars on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. (CST).
