TCU Soccer: Frogs Roll On To 4th Win of the Season
It’s all smiles for TCU Women’s Soccer as the Frogs are coming off the back of a successful week that included a 3-0 hammering over Central Michigan and a 1-0 victory against SMU.
Soccer: TCU 3 - Central Michigan 0
TCU hosted Central Michigan on Thursday. The Frogs wasted no time as Bella Diorio struck for a goal in the first minute. It took just 54 seconds for TCU to take the lead. Diorio took advantage of a mistake along the Chippewas back line and slotted the ball home for her first goal of the season.
Just under half an hour into the match, Seven Castain doubled the advantage to make it 2-0. A.J. Hennessey took on a defender, found the endline, and squared it across the face of the goal to an awaiting Castain who tapped it in.
TCU added on in the 52nd minute as Diorio cleaned up the pieces and tapped in the Frogs third goal, securing her first career brace.
Soccer: TCU 1 - SMU 0
After Thursday’s win, TCU traveled to Dallas to take on the SMU Mustangs. Due to a three-hour weather delay the match kicked off at 11:59pm.
It was an even match early on, but standing over a free kick was Diorio, who smashed home her third goal of the season. The Frogs took a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute and held onto the one goal lead to secure the win.
Goalkeeper Megan Plaschko earned a clean sheet and made two saves on the night.
After improving to 4-1 on the season, TCU will head to College Station to take on Texas A&M on Thursday at 7 pm.
